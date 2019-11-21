How To Live Longer? Foods You Must Consume For Increased Longevity

No matter how active you are or how many hours you spend in the gym, it all zeroes down to your diet. Intake of a healthy and nutritious diet is indispensable and cannot be substituted under any circumstances. However, did you know that there are certain foods, which can actually make you live longer? As bizarre as it may sound, many believe it to be a fact. Take a look at some of these food items.

Foods that can help you live longer

Garlic:

It has medicinal properties which help in avoiding diseases, furthermore reducing the danger of living a short life. Diallyl sulphide, which is a constituent present in garlic helps in providing immunity to the body. Hence eliminating the risk of cancer which is a lethal disease.

Dark Chocolate:

Tell your mother that dark chocolates help you live longer the next time she stops you from eating it. Dark chocolates are a rich source of resveratrol, which works as an antioxidant, thus preventing cellular ageing. This helps in leading a longer life. This information was published in Cell metabolism. According to studies by Josh Axe, DNM, CNS, DC, the founder of Ancient Nutrition and DrAxe.com, cocoa can diminish problems of inflammation, protection against any skin damage, and better cognitive function.

Fish:

Fish is a form of protein which is highly relished by individuals across the globe. Sardines, salmon and trout are exceptionally good for immunity, and they also increase the life span of people consuming it on a regular basis. These oily fish types are a great source of vitamins A, D and omega 3 fatty acids. Consumption of these fishes is exceptionally beneficial for our health, especially in the reductions of health risks for Alzheimer's, cardiac arrests and brain damage.

Pomegranates:

The fruit works wonders in providing strength to the body, especially when suffering from weakness and tiredness. It is a magical fruit with infinite health benefits attached to it. According to a Swiss study, urolithin A, present in the fruit helps in reversing the signs of ageing. Urolithin A is a metabolic compound which helps in the formation of ellagitannins with the help of a gut bacteria. It further leads to the protection of cells from getting aged.

Colourful vegetables:

Inculcation of colourful vegetables in your daily meals increase longevity to a great extent. As one research suggests, colourful vegetables contain all the necessary vitamins and minerals which are absolutely necessary for a healthier life. This is because of the natural pigment present in vegetables, which avert deadly diseases in individuals. Sweet potato is a really healthy food item to consume, which also works in favour of leading a longer life span.

Disclaimer: This article does not provide medical advice. In case of health advisory, kindly check with your doctor before following. There could be different results for different individuals.