Bread Pizza Recipe: Quick And Easy Way To Make Delicious Snack At Home

Pizza, one of the most-preferred dish of the Italian cuisine was first discovered in Italy. The first Italian pizza restaurant, Antica Pizzeria Port’Alba, reportedly started baking pizza in 1738. The dish has traversed through different geographies to become one of the most popular Italian food. Indians have a unique trick to prepare an easy and less time-consuming version of Italian pizza, that is, Bread Pizza. Here is all you need to know about Bread Pizza.

(Source: Yum Gods' Instagram)

What is Bread Pizza?

Bread Pizza is a quick alternative for people who have limited time and cannot compromise on taste. A Bread Pizza recipe is easy to make at home with limited ingredients and less time. Here is a detailed list of ingredients required for Bread Pizza Recipe, with the detailed preparation method. Have a look at the Bread Pizza Recipe and preparation.

Ingredients required for making Bread Pizza Recipe

8 Bread slices

1 tbsp cheese

2 diced onions

2 sliced green capsicums

2 sliced tomatoes

8 sliced mushrooms

1/2 cup Pizza sauce

1/2 cup grated cheese

Salt to taste

Bread Pizza Recipe:

In the first step, heat a pan with some butter and saute diced onions in them, until they turn brown.

Add capsicum, tomato, and mushroom to the pan and continue sauteing it for the next three to four minutes.

Spread the pizza sauce on slices of bread followed by the tasty saute of vegetables on it.

The last step of the Bread Pizza recipe would require you to grate some cheese over the bread slices and heat it.

In a few minutes, a tasty and delicious Bread Pizza is up for savour.

