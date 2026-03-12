How To Save Cooking Gas At Home? Here Are Some Easy Tips

Simple kitchen hacks like using pressure cooker for cooking can help you save gas | Image: Republic

The latest crisis in the Middle East region has already begun to affect supplies of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), an essential fuel used widely across India in households and commercial establishments. In some parts of India, hoarding and black marketing of LPG cylinder and gas have already begun, which is further deepening the crisis and is affecting those with lesser means.

If you use LPG cylinders at home for cooking, here are some ways to save gas in the kitchen.

Use pressure cookers

Using a pressure cooker is the easiest and most effective way to save gas. Cooking lentils, rice and vegetables in a pressure cooker instead of an open pot not only saves time but also saves up to 20-30% of gas.

Prep well before cooking

Often, we start chopping vegetables or searching for spices before lighting the stove. To prevent gas wastage, chop all the vegetables, keep the spices nearby and have all the necessary ingredients ready before lighting the stove. This will prevent wastage of cooking gas.

Cover utensils while cooking

Cooking in an open pot allows heat to escape as steam, delaying the cooking process. Always cover the pan or wok you are cooking in. This traps the steam and cooks food in less time.

Cleaning burners and cooking utensils

Dirty or clogged burners increase gas consumption. If your gas flame appears yellow or orange instead of blue, it means the burner needs cleaning. Also, wipe wet utensils dry before placing them on the stove to avoid wasting extra gas on drying.

Choose the right flame and utensils

Always set the burner and flame according to the size of the vessel. Wide, flat-bottomed utensils absorb the heat better. Also, keep the flame on medium or low when cooking as high heat often escapes the sides of the vessel and cooking gas is wasted.

Use electrical appliances