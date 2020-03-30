How To Make Dalgona Coffee With Vegan Ingredients Amidst Social Distancing

Dalgona coffee seems to be the new trend that has taken over social media. A number of people can be seen making the delightful drink as they take up the self-isolation measure to curb the current situation. Dalgona coffee is a systematically made coffee that has all the flavour in the frothy portion. The fluffier the cream, the better your drink will taste. If you wish to make Dalgona coffee, the main ingredient is milk. If you plan to go for a vegan option, then you must change the kind of milk that you use. You can go for options like oat milk, coconut milk, and soy milk, amongst other options. If you have been searching, "how to make vegan dalgona coffee", then have a look at the preparation method here.

How to make vegan Dalgona coffee?

Ingredients

4 tablespoons instant coffee (regular or decaf)

4 tablespoons sugar (granulated)

1/4 cup of hot water

4 full cups of plant-based milk

Vegan Dalogna coffee recipe preparation

In a large bowl, add instant coffee powder, four tablespoons of hot water and granulated sugar. Take an electric beater and whisk the mixture thoroughly. You will see the colour of the mixture change with time. It will initially turn dark brown due to the coffee and eventually turn into a lighter shade of the same colour. You have to beat until the mixture has a whipped cream kind of texture. Fill up 2 to 4 glasses with soy milk ort any other plant-based milk of your choice and add a few cubes of ice into the fresh milk. Take a little bit of the coffee foam and put it on top of each glass. The quantity of the foam depends on the strength that you wish to give your dalgona coffee. You can either keep a spoon on the side to maintain its beauty or stir it up for convenience. You can also add a bit of vegan chocolate powder on top, for decoration.

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock

