Classic Cold Coffee Is The Ultimate Summer Fix, Here's A Step-by-step Guide To Make The Perfect Cafe-Style Beverage At Home

If comfort came in a glass, it would be an icy cold coffee in the hot summer season. The chilled milk, blended with the perfect roast, a dash of sugar and topped with ice cubes and chocolate sauce, is perfect to beat the heat. However, for most people, the comfort comes at a price and time taken to travel to a nearby cafe. However, the perfect glass of cold coffee can be easily acquired at home, without burning a hole in your pocket.

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Ingredients needed for cold coffee

2 teaspoons instant coffee

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons warm water

2 cups chilled milk

1 cup ice cubes

1 scoop vanilla ice cream (optional)

Chocolate syrup or cocoa powder for garnish



Also Read: 2 Iced Tea Recipes For A Refreshing Day In Summers

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How to make cold coffee at home?

Prepare the mix

Take instant coffee, sugar and warm water in a bowl or blender jar. Blend or whisk the mixture for 1-2 minutes until it becomes slightly frothy. This step helps create that café-style texture.

Add milk and ice

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Pour chilled milk into the blender along with ice cubes. If you prefer a creamy and thick texture, add a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Blend

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Blend everything for around 30-40 seconds until the coffee becomes smooth and foamy. The more you blend, the frothier the cold coffee will turn out.



Also Read: Know About Water Stacking, The Ultimate Hydration Hack This Summer

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Decorate the glass

Drizzle chocolate syrup inside a tall glass for a café-like presentation. Pour the prepared cold coffee carefully.

Serve cold

Top it with some cocoa powder, chocolate shavings or whipped cream if desired. Serve chilled and enjoy your refreshing homemade cold coffee.

Bonus tip:

Always use chilled milk for the best flavour and texture. Adding coffee ice cubes instead of regular ice prevents the drink from becoming watery. If you enjoy strong coffee, increase the coffee quantity slightly.