Rajasthani Cuisine: Try Traditional Recipes Of Ker-Sangri At Home

Ker-Sangri from Rajasthani cuisine is a mouth-watering dish made with spices. The small ker and 2 to 3-inch-long sangri are grown in the local areas of Rajasthan. People from Rajasthan prepare it fresh during the season and preserve it for the off-season. During the off-season, the individuals prefer to soak it in water or buttermilk for a while before cooking it. It is usually unavailable in metropolitan and urban cities, but might be available at some big general stores. It is often served along with phulkas, kadhi or steamed rice. To add the sweetness to this tangy sabzi, you can add either jaggery or raisin. Read the recipe of Ker Sangri below to give it a try at home:

Cuisine: Rajasthan

Course: Lunch/ Dinner

Cooking Time: 55 minutes

Serving: 4 People

Ingredients



Sangri – 3/4th Cup

Ker – 2 Tablespoon

Dry Red Chillies – 2 (broken into pieces)

Carom Seeds – ½ Teaspoon

Asafoetida – ¼ Teaspoon

Turmeric Powder – ½ Teaspoon

Red Chilli Powder – 1-1/2 Tablespoon

Dry Mango Powder (Amchur) – 1 Teaspoon

Coriander Powder – 2 Tablespoon

Raisins – ¼ Cup

Cooking oil to cook and coriander leaves for garnishing

Method and Steps

Soak ker and sangri in water for at least eight hours before beginning cooking. After eight-hours, drain the water and rinse it twice or thrice to remove the dust and dirt. Place the rinsed ker-sangri in a pressure cooker and add one cup of water to it. Close the lid and let it cook. After 3 to 4 whistles, turn off the heat. Once the pressure cooker releases all the steam naturally, open the lid and mix well all the spices.

Now, heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan over medium heat. Add ajwain, and broken red chillies in the pan. Let it roast for a while. After roasting it, add cooked raisins, the turmeric powder, asafoetida powder, coriander powder, amchur powder and ker-sangri. Stir and mix all the ingredients firmly. Cook and stir it for 5 or more than 5 minutes until it is fried properly. Your ker-sangri is prepared, take it out in a bowl and serve it by garnishing a spoon of ghee on it.