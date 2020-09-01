Madhuri Dixit Nene Shares Her Family Recipe Of 'ukdiche Modak'; Watch How To Make It

On September 1, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her YouTube channel and shared her family recipe of ukdiche modak. In a nine-minute-twenty-eight-second long video, the actor illustrated the recipe step-by-step. As she started the video, Madhuri informed the viewers that the recipe is divided into two parts; which was the filling and the outer part of ukdiche modak.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Celebrates 29 Years Of 'Saajan', Says 'instantly Decided To Be A Part'

How to make ukadiche modak?

As the video progressed further, the 53-year-old actor listed out the ingredients for the filling of modak. While teaching how to prepare the filling of ukdiche modak, Madhuri remembered the 1973's release Saudagar, which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the character of a trader of unrefined concentrated cane sugar.

Ingredients for ukdiche modak's filling

Jaggery - 1 cup

Crushed coconut - 1-1/4 cup

Cardamom Powder - 1/2 tsp

Poppy seed - 1 tsp

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Answers Interesting Fan Questions As She Completes 36-yrs In Bollywood

A step-by-step guide to preparing the filling

Madhuri further asked to hit a pan on a medium flame and start melting the jaggery. After the jaggery was finely melted in the pan, she added the crushed coconut in it. While mixing them, Dixit asked the viewers to keep cooking it for at least 10 minutes as the crushed coconut might leave some water.

After cooking it for a while, she added the cardamom powder and poppy seeds. As the video moved further, she stated the ingredients needed for the outer layer of ukdiche modak.

Ingredients for the outer layer of modak

Rice flour - 2 cup

Hot water - 1-3/4 cup

Ghee

Place the rice flour into a bowl and mix the hot water into it. After mixing the hot water with a spoon, start making its dough. Once the dough is prepared, place it aside for ten minutes; and make sure the dough is covered. After ten minutes, add a pinch of ghee and knead it again.

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Answers Interesting Fan Questions As She Completes 36-yrs In Bollywood

Take a small amount of rice flour dough and start flattening it with the help of palms and fingers to give a cup-like-shape. Once you have spread it enough, add the filling in it and close it on the top. Grease a modak mould with ghee to prevent from sticking and place the rice flour dough in the mould walls.

Scrape off excess mixture and unmould the modak gently. Repeat the steps for the next modak. Now, once all the modaks are prepared, place a banana leaf on the bottom of the steaming vessel and put modaks leaving gaps in between. Cover and steam the modak for 10-12 minutes or till the shiny texture appears on them.

Watch the video:

READ | Madhuri Dixit Nene Marks 19 Years Of 'Lajja' With Fan-made ‘Badi Mushkil’ Videos