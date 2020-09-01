Madhuri Dixit Nene Marks 19 Years Of 'Lajja' With Fan-made ‘Badi Mushkil’ Videos

It has been 19 years since Madhuri Dixit, Manisha Koirala, Rekha, Mahima Choudhary starrer Lajja released across theatres in India and spoke about ‘women and cultural misogyny'. The film had the most remarkable cast line of the early 2000s. This day, that year the film marked the release. One of the cast members of the film, Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to share a commemorative video about the film. She welcomed the 19th release anniversary of Lajja with a series of fan-made videos combined. She thanked all her fans for making the videos and sending it to her.

Madhuri Dixit Nene shares an Instagram post on Lajja’s anniversary

The video that Madhuri Dixit shared had several dance videos of fans on the song Badi Mushkil which was one of the most successful numbers in the film. The video collage showed kids, adults, men, and women alike dance to the signature step of the catchy track. The videos were shot at home as well as outdoors. The college started with a montage from the film with Madhuri and Manisha Koirala’s still from the 2001 film. Apart from that, in the video, one common background track that is Badi Mushkil is playing throughout.

Check out Madhuri Dixit Nene’s video

Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share the video. She wrote, “I really enjoy seeing the artworks & videos that you guys keep sharing with me. So today, I'm celebrating #19YearsOfLajja with a mashup of your videos on one of my favourite songs #BadiMushkil. Working on #Lajja was such a delight, with a wonderful team & a great storyline". Madhuri Dixit’s video received several likes and comments from her fans.

Check out fan reactions on Madhuri Dixit’s video

Snippet Credits: Madhuri Dixit Nene Instagram

Lajja released in 2001 but was a commercial failure in India as per reports. However, the film gained massive success with an international audience. It briefly told the stories of women suffering under misogyny and unfair treatment. Apart from that, the film had a massive cast with veteran actors like Rekha, Anil Kapoor as a part of the film. The film was also' nominated for several awards and accolades.

