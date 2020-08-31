Madhuri Dixit Nene Celebrates 29 Years Of 'Saajan', Says 'instantly Decided To Be A Part'

On August 30, Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene took to her social media handle and celebrated her film Saajan as it clocked 29. She shared a still from the iconic scene from the film, featuring the lead cast Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt along with Madhuri. Instagramming the photo, she wrote a brief caption while giving a trivia to her 20.8M Insta followers.

She wrote, "After reading the script of this film, I instantly decided to be a part of it. The story was romantic, the dialogues were poetic and the music was brilliant!". Scroll down to take a look at Madhuri Dixit Nene's latest Instagram post.

Madhuri Dixit Nene celebrates 29 years of Saajan

Within a couple of hours, the celebration post for Saajan managed to garner more than 292k likes; and is still counting. On the other side, a section of fans flooded the comments section with red-heart and fire emoticons. Meanwhile, many of her fans and followers congratulated her and wrote compliments for her. A fan wrote, "You are same even after 29 years" while another asserted, "And I fell in love with you after watching this". A few fans stated that the romantic-drama flick is their "all-time favourite".

Talking about the film, the Lawrence D'Souza directorial released in 1991. The film was a commercial hit and also it was reported that it was the highest-grossing Bollywood film in 1991. The music album of the film was widely popular with songs such as Dekha Hai Pehli Baar, Jiye To Jiye Kaise and Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Paagal Hai, among many others.

A peek into Madhuri Dixit Nene's Instagram

Apart from sharing trivia from her previous projects and celebrating milestones, the 53-year-old actor has kept her fans updated about her whereabouts. In one of her recent posts, Madhuri has shared the details of her online dance classes. In the most recent post of her, Dixit introduced the youngest member of their family as she welcomed a pet dog. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai actor also extended wishes on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

