How To Make Viral Japanese Yoghurt Cheesecake At Home With Just 2 Ingredients

A Japanese dessert has gone crazy viral on social media because it's made from just two ingredients. While many stay out of the kitchen because of how cumbersome and confusing cooking or baking can get while using many ingredients, the Japanese Cheesecake is prepared using just two ingredients. Additionally, there's no baking required in preparing this dessert. Here's how you can make it yourself at home.

Ingredients

1½ cups thick Greek yoghurt

10–12 biscuits (Biscoff or digestive work best)

Yoghurt cheesecake is rich in protein | Image: Freepik

How to make Japanese Cheesecake at home?

Mix Greek yogurt with cream cheese, sweetener or other flavourings according to your liking.

Place cookies upright or layered in the yogurt, leaving a little space between them.

Cover and chill in the fridge until set, usually a few hours.

Turn over onto a serving plate or enjoy straight out of the bowl.

Tips for preparing Japanese Yoghurt Cheesecake

Use thick yogurt: The thicker the yogurt and the higher the fat content, the more cheesecake like texture and flavour you will get. Use a brand that is not too sour but has a little bit of tanginess for that signature cheesecake flavour.

Japanese Yoghurt Cheesecake is made using only 2 ingredients | Image: Freepik

Chill properly: Let the yogurt cheesecake sit long enough in the fridge for the cookies to absorb moisture and the yogurt to firm up.

If you find your yogurt cheesecake isn’t sweet enough, you can top it with honey, caramel or jam. Flavoured yogurts like vanilla, berry, or even cheesecake- or caramel-flavored yogurt are also a great way to change up the flavour.