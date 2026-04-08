Watermelon, Cucumber, Curd, Sattu And More Food Items To Include In Your Diet To Stay Cool This Summer

The summer season brings with it harsh temperatures that can pose several challenges to health and overall well-being. While drinking water and keeping up with other hydration sources is important, it is also integral in this time to eat a balanced diet consisting of light food items. While staying indoors, using air conditioners and cold showers can offer temporary relief in soaring temperatures, including the right foods in your daily meals can help you beat the heat naturally.

Water-rich fruits

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Seasonal fruits like watermelon, muskmelon, and oranges are packed with water content and essential nutrients. These fruits not only hydrate the body but also provide vitamins like A and C, helping you stay refreshed and energised throughout the day.

Curd and buttermilk

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Curd (dahi) is a staple in Indian households during summer for a reason. It aids digestion and has a natural cooling effect on the body. Buttermilk (chaas), often seasoned with cumin and mint, is a light and refreshing drink that helps prevent dehydration and keeps your gut healthy.



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Coconut water

A natural electrolyte drink, coconut water is excellent for replenishing lost fluids. It is low in calories and rich in potassium, making it a perfect choice for staying hydrated without added sugars.

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Cucumbers and leafy greens

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Cucumbers are composed of over 90% water and are incredibly cooling. Pair them with leafy greens like lettuce and spinach in salads for a nutrient-rich, hydrating meal that is easy to digest in hot weather.



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Mint (pudina)

Mint is widely used in Indian summer drinks and chutneys for its refreshing taste and cooling properties. Adding mint to lemon water, chaas, or even salads can instantly uplift your meals and help reduce body heat.

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Sattu



Representational photo | Image: Freepik