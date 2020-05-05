International No Diet Day: Here Are Some Recipes That You Can Make To Celebrate The Day

Every year, International No Diet Day is celebrated on May 6. It focuses on body acceptance. Celebrate this year’s International No Diet Day by treating yourself with some cheat meals. Below are recipes to some of the food items that you should prepare and treat yourself with for International No Diet Day celebration. Happy International No Diet Day 2020!

Fluffy Pancakes

Ingredients

(for 8 pancakes)

2 ½ cups all-purpose flour (310 g)

3 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 ½ cups buttermilk (600 mL)

8 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 stick, melted

2 eggs, whites and yolks separated

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, plus more for serving

blueberry, optional

chocolate chip, optional

maple syrup, for serving

Preparation

In a large bowl, add the flour, sugar, salt, baking powder, and baking soda and whisk to combine.

In a medium bowl or liquid measuring cup, add the buttermilk, melted butter, and egg yolks and whisk to combine.

Add the buttermilk mixture to the dry ingredients and gently fold with a rubber spatula until just combined.

Add the egg whites and fold until just combined. Be sure not to overmix. Some lumps are okay.

Let the batter rest for 15-30 minutes at room temperature.

Add the butter to a cast-iron skillet and heat over medium heat. Once the butter has melted and is bubbling, reduce the heat to medium-low and add ⅓ cup (75 g) of batter to the pan.

Cook for 2-3 minutes until bubbles start to appear on the surface. If adding any toppings like chocolate chips or blueberries, sprinkle over the pancake. Flip the pancake over and cook for another 1-2 minutes, until golden brown. Repeat with the remaining batter.

Serve the pancakes with butter and maple syrup.

Cheese fries

INGREDIENTS

4 large potatoes

2 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp mustard powder

1/2 tsp paprika

2 Tbsp salted butter

2 Tbsp whole wheat white flour

1 cup whole milk

4 ounces sharp cheddar cheese

sour cream for topping

fresh chives for topping

Preparation

For the fries: Wash and slice potatoes. Drizzle with olive oil, then season with salt, garlic powder, mustard powder, and paprika. Bake in the oven at 375 o F for about 35 minutes or until golden and crispy.

F for about 35 minutes or until golden and crispy. For the cheese sauce: Melt butter in a small pan. When butter is melted, add flour to create a roux, allow it to cook for a second, then slowly add milk little by little, allowing it to thicken each time. Add cheese and additional salt and pepper to taste.

To assemble, scatter fries in a serving dish. Pour hot cheese sauce over fries. Top with sour cream, and chives.

Fudge Brownie Pie

Ingredients

3/4 cup flour

1 cup caster/bakers sugar

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

1 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp salt

4 ounces butter, melted

2 large eggs, beaten

2 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup chopped toasted walnuts

2 handfuls of mini marshmallows

For the frosting:

1/4 butter, melted

1/4 cup cocoa powder, sifted

1/4 cup evaporated milk

1 cup icing sugar, sifted

Instructions