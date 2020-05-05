GK Questions 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1. What is India's Rank in World Press Freedom Index 2020?
2. Which movie has been crowned Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards?
3. Which social media has inked an agreement with International Cricket Council to get exclusive digital content rights for ICC matches in South Asia, recently?
4. Which Indian cricketer has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand iQOO?
5.The 2019 C40 World Mayors Summit to be held in which city?
6. Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure has partnered to acquire telecom tower assets of which company?
7. Which of the following is planning to invest in technology start-ups in India?
8. Green Bonds of USD 100 million has been listed by which bank on India International Exchange Limited's (INX) Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM)?
9.The Bru/Rheang Tribe which was in the news, not found in which state from the following?
10. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?
11. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?
12. Who is the present speaker of Lok Sabha?
13. Central Government constitutes how many Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively?
14. Which Indian Short film won 2019 Oscar Award in the category 'Best Short Documentary'?
15.Scientists from which institute have developed the biggest-ever computer chip using carbon nanotubes (CNT)- RV16XNano?
16. Tiger Woods is to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021. He belongs to which game?
17. The 35th Tri-Services Commanders Conference for the year 2019 was held in which city?
18. The 5th meeting of the Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission was held in which of the following city?
19. Which of the following topped in the WPP-Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands?
20. BharatPe has started COVID-19 Protection Insurance Cover in association with which bank?
21. Which museum has entered the Asia Book of Records for becoming the most visited museum in India?
22. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?
23. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?
24. Which of the following party formed the 15th National Assembly in Pakistan?
25. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan launched which platform that aims to establish a direct channel of communication with millions of Indians amid the pandemic?
26. What is the theme of the Challachitram National Film Festival that is to be held Guwahati on March 1, 2019?
27. Which of the following Indian Mobile app clinched the bronze medal at the Technovation Challenge?
28. Who became the ninth Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after a win at the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan?
29. Where did the 37th Good and Service Tax (GST) Council Meeting held?
30. According to a recent report by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, how much per cent MSME sector has contributed to GDP?
1. What is India's Rank in World Press Freedom Index 2020?
Answer- 142
2. Which movie has been crowned Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards?
Answer- Green Book
3. Which social media has inked an agreement with International Cricket Council to get exclusive digital content rights for ICC matches in South Asia, recently?
Answer- Facebook
4. Which Indian cricketer has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand iQOO?
Answer- Virat Kohli
5.The 2019 C40 World Mayors Summit to be held in which city?
Answer- Copenhagen
6. Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure has partnered to acquire telecom tower assets of which company?
Answer- Reliance Industries
7. Which of the following is planning to invest in technology start-ups in India?
Answer- Facebook
8. Green Bonds of USD 100 million has been listed by which bank on India International Exchange Limited's (INX) Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM)?
Answer- SBI
9.The Bru/Rheang Tribe which was in the news, not found in which state from the following?
Answer- Nagaland
10. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?
Answer- 26 April
11. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?
Answer- T. S. Tirumurti
12. Who is the present speaker of Lok Sabha?
Answer- Om Birla
13. Central Government constitutes how many Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively?
Answer- 6
14. Which Indian Short film won 2019 Oscar Award in the category 'Best Short Documentary'?
Answer- Perio End of Sentence
15.Scientists from which institute have developed the biggest-ever computer chip using carbon nanotubes (CNT)- RV16XNano?
Answer- Harvard University
16. Tiger Woods is to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021. He belongs to which game?
Answer- Golf
17. The 35th Tri-Services Commanders Conference for the year 2019 was held in which city?
Answer- Jaisalmer, Rajasthan
18. The 5th meeting of the Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission was held in which of the following city?
Answer- New Delhi
19. Which of the following topped in the WPP-Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands?
Answer- HDFC Bank
20. BharatPe has started COVID-19 Protection Insurance Cover in association with which bank?
Answer- ICICI
21. Which museum has entered the Asia Book of Records for becoming the most visited museum in India?
Answer- Cowasji Jehangir Hall
22. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?
Answer- 25 April 2020
23. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?
Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari
24. Which of the following party formed the 15th National Assembly in Pakistan?
Answer- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
25. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan launched which platform that aims to establish a direct channel of communication with millions of Indians amid the pandemic?
Answer- COVID India Seva
26. What is the theme of the Challachitram National Film Festival that is to be held Guwahati on March 1, 2019?
Answer- Our Heritage, Our Pride
27. Which of the following Indian Mobile app clinched the bronze medal at the Technovation Challenge?
Answer- Maitri
28. Who became the ninth Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after a win at the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan?
Answer- Manish Kaushik
29. Where did the 37th Good and Service Tax (GST) Council Meeting held?
Answer- Panaji, Goa
30. According to a recent report by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, how much per cent MSME sector has contributed to GDP?
Answer- 29%
