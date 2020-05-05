GK Questions 2020 For May 05 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 05, 2020

1. What is India's Rank in World Press Freedom Index 2020?

132

142

122

152

2. Which movie has been crowned Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards?

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

3. Which social media has inked an agreement with International Cricket Council to get exclusive digital content rights for ICC matches in South Asia, recently?

YouTube

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

4. Which Indian cricketer has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand iQOO?

Virat Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar

Suresh Raina

Shikhar Dhawan

5.The 2019 C40 World Mayors Summit to be held in which city?

Washington

Copenhagen

New Delhi

Berlin

6. Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure has partnered to acquire telecom tower assets of which company?

BSNL

Airtel

Reliance Industries

Vodafone India

7. Which of the following is planning to invest in technology start-ups in India?

Google Alphabet

Facebook

Apple

Intel Corp

8. Green Bonds of USD 100 million has been listed by which bank on India International Exchange Limited's (INX) Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM)?

Dena Bank

SBI

BoB

Yes Bank

9.The Bru/Rheang Tribe which was in the news, not found in which state from the following?

Mizoram

Assam

Manipur

Nagaland

10. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?

21 April

24 April

27 April

26 April

11. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?

T. S. Tirumurti

Santosh Kumar

Rajiv Kumar

Suresh N. Patel

12. Who is the present speaker of Lok Sabha?

Meera Kumar

Ramnath Kovind

Om Birla

Ramvilas Paswan

13. Central Government constitutes how many Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively?

2

3

6

1

14. Which Indian Short film won 2019 Oscar Award in the category 'Best Short Documentary'?

Jai Mata Di

Period End of Sentence

Half Ticket 2

Juice

15.Scientists from which institute have developed the biggest-ever computer chip using carbon nanotubes (CNT)- RV16XNano?

Yale University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Harvard University

Stanford University

16. Tiger Woods is to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021. He belongs to which game?

Archery

Golf

Boxing

Snooker

17. The 35th Tri-Services Commanders Conference for the year 2019 was held in which city?

Kochi, Kerala

Chennai, Tamilnadu

New Delhi, Delhi

Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

18. The 5th meeting of the Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission was held in which of the following city?

Chennai

Indore

New Delhi

Mumbai

19. Which of the following topped in the WPP-Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands?

ICICI Bank

HDFC Bank

LIC

State Bank of India

20. BharatPe has started COVID-19 Protection Insurance Cover in association with which bank?

ICICI

SBI

HDFC

RBI

21. Which museum has entered the Asia Book of Records for becoming the most visited museum in India?

Lalbhai Dalpatbhai Museum

Salar Jung Museum

Cowasji Jehangir Hall

Virasat-e-Khalsa museum

22. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?

21 April 2020

22 April 2020

25 April 2020

26 April 2020

23. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?

Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Shri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan

Shri Phagu Chauhan

Prof. Jagdish Mukhi

24. Which of the following party formed the 15th National Assembly in Pakistan?

National Party

Pakistan Peoples Party

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

25. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan launched which platform that aims to establish a direct channel of communication with millions of Indians amid the pandemic?

COVID India Info

COVID India Stop

COVID India Seva

COVID India Care

26. What is the theme of the Challachitram National Film Festival that is to be held Guwahati on March 1, 2019?

Our Pride, Our Film

Our Heritage, Our Pride

Our Film, Our Pride

Our Nation, Our Pride

27. Which of the following Indian Mobile app clinched the bronze medal at the Technovation Challenge?

Maitri

VithU

Nirbhaya

YatraMiTR

28. Who became the ninth Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after a win at the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan?

Lovlina Borgohain

Amit Panghal

Manish Kaushik

Mary Kom

29. Where did the 37th Good and Service Tax (GST) Council Meeting held?

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Kolkata, West Bengal

Panaji, Goa

New Delhi, Delhi

30. According to a recent report by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, how much per cent MSME sector has contributed to GDP?

25%

29%

32%

36%

GK 2020 Answers

1. What is India's Rank in World Press Freedom Index 2020?

Answer- 142

2. Which movie has been crowned Best Picture at the 91st Academy Awards?

Answer- Green Book

3. Which social media has inked an agreement with International Cricket Council to get exclusive digital content rights for ICC matches in South Asia, recently?

Answer- Facebook

4. Which Indian cricketer has been appointed as the new brand ambassador of Chinese smartphone brand iQOO?

Answer- Virat Kohli

5.The 2019 C40 World Mayors Summit to be held in which city?

Answer- Copenhagen

6. Canada's Brookfield Infrastructure has partnered to acquire telecom tower assets of which company?

Answer- Reliance Industries

7. Which of the following is planning to invest in technology start-ups in India?

Answer- Facebook

8. Green Bonds of USD 100 million has been listed by which bank on India International Exchange Limited's (INX) Global Securities Market Green Platform (GSM)?

Answer- SBI

9.The Bru/Rheang Tribe which was in the news, not found in which state from the following?

Answer- Nagaland

10. Basava Jayanthi was celebrated on which date?

Answer- 26 April

11. Who has been appointed as India's next Permanent Representative to the UN?

Answer- T. S. Tirumurti

12. Who is the present speaker of Lok Sabha?

Answer- Om Birla

13. Central Government constitutes how many Inter-Ministerial Teams to make an assessment of the situation and augment State efforts to fight and contain the spread of COVID-19 effectively?

Answer- 6

14. Which Indian Short film won 2019 Oscar Award in the category 'Best Short Documentary'?

Answer- Perio End of Sentence

15.Scientists from which institute have developed the biggest-ever computer chip using carbon nanotubes (CNT)- RV16XNano?

Answer- Harvard University

16. Tiger Woods is to be inducted into the World Golf Hall of fame in its class of 2021. He belongs to which game?

Answer- Golf

17. The 35th Tri-Services Commanders Conference for the year 2019 was held in which city?

Answer- Jaisalmer, Rajasthan

18. The 5th meeting of the Economic Advisory Council of the 15th Finance Commission was held in which of the following city?

Answer- New Delhi

19. Which of the following topped in the WPP-Kantar BrandZ Top 75 Most Valuable Indian Brands?

Answer- HDFC Bank

20. BharatPe has started COVID-19 Protection Insurance Cover in association with which bank?

Answer- ICICI

21. Which museum has entered the Asia Book of Records for becoming the most visited museum in India?

Answer- Cowasji Jehangir Hall

22. The World Veterinary Day was observed on which date?

Answer- 25 April 2020

23. Maharashtra's Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has recently launched a dashboard about the COVID-19 situation in the KDMC are Who is the current Governor of Maharashtra?

Answer- Bhagat Singh Koshyari

24. Which of the following party formed the 15th National Assembly in Pakistan?

Answer- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

25. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan launched which platform that aims to establish a direct channel of communication with millions of Indians amid the pandemic?

Answer- COVID India Seva

26. What is the theme of the Challachitram National Film Festival that is to be held Guwahati on March 1, 2019?

Answer- Our Heritage, Our Pride

27. Which of the following Indian Mobile app clinched the bronze medal at the Technovation Challenge?

Answer- Maitri

28. Who became the ninth Indian boxer to qualify for Tokyo Olympics after a win at the Asian Qualifiers in Amman, Jordan?

Answer- Manish Kaushik

29. Where did the 37th Good and Service Tax (GST) Council Meeting held?

Answer- Panaji, Goa

30. According to a recent report by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, how much per cent MSME sector has contributed to GDP?

Answer- 29%

