International No Diet Day: Meaning, History And Significance Of This Day

Every year, International No Diet Day is celebrated on May 6. It is a celebration of body acceptance, which includes all shapes and sizes. It raises awareness of body acceptance and body shape diversity. INDD is also dedicated to promoting a healthy lifestyle with a focus on health at any size.

International No Diet Day's history

No-Diet Day was brought to light by Mary Evans in 1992. Its sole purpose is to help men and women across the world appreciate their bodies. Mary Evans had gone through anorexia herself. She created the first No Diet Day to raise awareness about the cause. Now, this day is used to help tackle tough issues regarding diet and body awareness, focusing on a number of protocols. Let’s take a look at the International No Diet Day significance.

International No Diet Day's significance

International No Diet Day is recognised for the purposes of:

Educating people about the right way to diet and do it responsibly and effectively.

Having people take a break from their diet.

Helping in celebrating the diversity of different shapes and sizes.

Helping you in accepting your body.

Aiming to help end weight discrimination, fatphobia, and sizeism.

Embracing your body shape.

Allowing people to eat what they love without worrying about the calories.

International No Diet Day's celebration

The best way to celebrate No Diet Day is by recognizing that your body is beautiful exactly as it is. Worry less about your weight, body shape and more about being healthy and active. Losing weight rapidly or shooting for unrealistic body types is another way of causing yourself harm while sacrificing your greater health. You can instead learn to love your body more and that way you’ll be happier and healthier.

Eat what you love and do not worry about the calories. Instead, eat what you truly want to eat because it tastes good. Let that be your only concern. Throw away your scales. Don’t judge yourself based on a number. You will be surprised by how liberating this feels. Instead, celebrate and embrace your intrinsic qualities, such as your uniqueness, quirkiness, kindness, or strength, for instance! Happy International No Diet Day 2020!