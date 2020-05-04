GK Questions 2020 For May 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly GK in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

GK 2020 Questions for May 04, 2020

1.USAID to provide how much aid to India's PAHAL project to mitigate the spread of COVID-19?

USD 3 million

USD 2 million

USD 1 million

USD 4 million

2. A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against Corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of the programme?

BARC

AYURAKSHA

ICMR

ISRO

3. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Indian Council of Agricultural Research

National Commission on Farmers

Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority

4. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Martha McPhee

Jess Kidd

Armando Lucas

Adam Higginbotham

5. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Section 121

Section 123

Section 124

Section 122

6. The DAC has approved procurement of how many Tejas fighter aircraft?

3

79

83

89

7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

National Institute Of Design (NID)

National Institute Of Fashion Technology

International Institute Of Fashion Technology

The India Design Council

8. Which Insurance Policy is launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

LIC Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Saral

Jeevan Anand

Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

9. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism inaugurated the exhibition of India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?

Jaipur

Aurangabad

New Delhi

Darjeeling

10. Does Pakistan Cricket Board ban which played for three years for failing to report corrupt approaches?

Mohammad Amir

Umar Akmal

Babar Azam

Sarfaraz Ahmed

11. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

T. S. Thakur

Vinod Paul

Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Prakash Javadekar

12. International Labour Day or Worker's day is celebrated on which date?

2 May

30 April

28 April

1 May

13. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

West Bengal

Sikkim

Assam

Manipur

14. Which of the following institutes developed a Nanomedicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?

S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata

DRDO

ICMR

Jamia Millia University, Delhi

15. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Netherland

Norway

Denmark

Finland

16. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Kovind Singh

Mirza Waheed

Santanu Das

Shamim Das

17. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

30th June

1st July

2nd July

5th July

18. It has been directed to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in Navy within how many months with increments?

8 months

3 months

6 months

12 months

19. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

33.9%

47%

45.2%

35%

20. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Rs.4,800 crores

Rs.3,800 crores

Rs.2,800 crores

Rs.1,800 crores

21. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate a 'Gandhi Solar Park' recently?

New York

London

Paris

New Delhi

22. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) named which Indian shuttler as one of the ambassadors for its 'I am badminton' awareness campaign?

Srikanth Kidambi

Saina Nehwal

PV Sindhu

Ashwini Ponnappa

23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Samsung

Lenovo

Toshiba

DELL

24. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?

28 April

29 April

25 April

30 April

25. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Punjab

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

26. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?

World bank

IMF

UN

USCIRF

27. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Jalandhar

Visakhapatnam

Guwahati

Lucknow

28. Who won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?

Geeta Thunberg

Ruchika Tomar

Savita Mishra

Devis Menon

29. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for what cause ?

Conservation of Cows

Protection of Cows

Progeny of Cows

All of the above

30. Which of the following has unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru?

Indian Air Force

Indian Army

Naval Guard

Indian Navy

GK 2020 Answers

1.USAID to provide how much aid to India's PAHAL project to mitigate the spread of COVID-19?

Answer- USD 3 million

2. A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of the programme?

Answer- AYURAKSHA

3. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?

Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research

4. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?

Answer- Adam Higginbotham

5. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?

Answer- Section 124

6. The DAC has approved procurement of how many Tejas fighter aircraft?

Answer: Option C

7."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?

Answer- The India Design Council

8. Which Insurance Policy is launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?

Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy

9. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism inaugurated the exhibition of India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?

Answer- New Delhi

10. Does Pakistan Cricket Board ban which played for three years for failing to report corrupt approaches?

Answer- Umar Akmal

11. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?

Answer- Vinod Paul

12. International Labour Day or Worker's day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 1 May

13. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Answer- Manipur

14. Which of the following institutes developed a Nanomedicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?

Answer- S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata

15. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?

Answer- Netherland

16. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?

Answer- Mirza Waheed

17.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?

Answer- 1st July

18. It has been directed to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in Navy within how many months with increments?

Answer- 3 months

19. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?

Answer- 47%

20. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?

Answer- Rs.4,800 crores

21. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate a 'Gandhi Solar Park' recently?

Answer- New York

22. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) named which Indian shuttler as one of the ambassadors for its 'I am badminton' awareness campaign?

Answer- PV Sindhu

23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?

Answer- DELL

24. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?

Answer- 30 April

25. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?

Answer- Uttar Pradesh

26. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?

Answer- USCIRF

27. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?

Answer- Visakhapatnam

28. Who won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?

Answer- Ruchika Tomar

29. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for what cause?

Answer- All of the above

30. Which of the following has unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru?

Answer- Indian Army

