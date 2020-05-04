GK Questions 2020 For May 4 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with GK 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily GK 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about May current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of daily GK. To develop a sound awareness of recent events, reading about monthly news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
1.USAID to provide how much aid to India's PAHAL project to mitigate the spread of COVID-19?
2. A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against Corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of the programme?
3. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
4. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?
5. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?
6. The DAC has approved procurement of how many Tejas fighter aircraft?
7. "Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
8. Which Insurance Policy is launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?
9. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism inaugurated the exhibition of India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?
10. Does Pakistan Cricket Board ban which played for three years for failing to report corrupt approaches?
11. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?
12. International Labour Day or Worker's day is celebrated on which date?
13. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
14. Which of the following institutes developed a Nanomedicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?
15. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
16. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?
17. From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
18. It has been directed to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in Navy within how many months with increments?
19. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
20. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
21. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate a 'Gandhi Solar Park' recently?
22. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) named which Indian shuttler as one of the ambassadors for its 'I am badminton' awareness campaign?
23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?
24. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?
25. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
26. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?
27. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?
28. Who won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?
29. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for what cause ?
30. Which of the following has unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru?
1.USAID to provide how much aid to India's PAHAL project to mitigate the spread of COVID-19?
Answer- USD 3 million
2. A programme was organized for Delhi Police personnel at New Delhi on 30 April which aims to fight against corona through simple and time tested Ayurveda immunity-boosting measures. What was the name of the programme?
Answer- AYURAKSHA
3. Who signed MoU with NABARD for sustainable agriculture?
Answer- Indian Council of Agricultural Research
4. Who has won the William E. Colby Award in 2020?
Answer- Adam Higginbotham
5. Under which section of IPC sedition law is presented?
Answer- Section 124
6. The DAC has approved procurement of how many Tejas fighter aircraft?
Answer: Option C
7."Design Education Quality Mark" is an initiative launched by which of the following institutes?
Answer- The India Design Council
8. Which Insurance Policy is launched to cover the hospitalisation expenses of the COVID-19 patients?
Answer- Arogya Sanjeevani Insurance Policy
9. The Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism inaugurated the exhibition of India Tourism Mart (ITM) 2019 in which city?
Answer- New Delhi
10. Does Pakistan Cricket Board ban which played for three years for failing to report corrupt approaches?
Answer- Umar Akmal
11. The Government of India has constituted a Science and Technology Empowered Committee to make speedy decisions on research and development of COVID-19. Who is Chairman of this committee?
Answer- Vinod Paul
12. International Labour Day or Worker's day is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 1 May
13. Chak-Hao, the black rice which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
Answer- Manipur
14. Which of the following institutes developed a Nanomedicine that promises the treatment of several diseases by altering oxidative stress in the body?
Answer- S.N. Bose National Centre for Basic Sciences, Kolkata
15. The former football player Fernando Ricksen passed away recently. He belongs to which country?
Answer- Netherland
16. Who wins the 'The Hindu Prize 2019' in Fiction for 'Tell Her Everything'?
Answer- Mirza Waheed
17.From when will be 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme, available across the country?
Answer- 1st July
18. It has been directed to grant permanent commission to serving women officers in Navy within how many months with increments?
Answer- 3 months
19. According to the India Skills Report, how much per cent of graduates are found to be employable in 2019?
Answer- 47%
20. How many allowances have been approved by the government for JK, Ladakh employees?
Answer- Rs.4,800 crores
21. Where did Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurate a 'Gandhi Solar Park' recently?
Answer- New York
22. The Badminton World Federation (BWF) named which Indian shuttler as one of the ambassadors for its 'I am badminton' awareness campaign?
Answer- PV Sindhu
23. Which of the following has partnered will UNESCO to adopt technology in classrooms?
Answer- DELL
24. International Jazz Day is celebrated on which date?
Answer- 30 April
25. Gorakhpur terracotta which bagged the Geographical Indication (GI) tag is from which of the following states?
Answer- Uttar Pradesh
26. Which organisation names India among 'countries of particular concern' over the condition of religious minorities?
Answer- USCIRF
27. The latest Railway zone of India is Headquartered at ________?
Answer- Visakhapatnam
28. Who won the 2020 PEN/Hemingway Award in the US for her debut novel 'A Prayer for Travelers'?
Answer- Ruchika Tomar
29. The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) would be set up for what cause?
Answer- All of the above
30. Which of the following has unveiled the renovated Animal Memorial at Agram Grounds in ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru?
Answer- Indian Army
