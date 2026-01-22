Viral Video: Nick Jonas Relishes This South Indian Delicacy In Singapore, Priyanka Chopra Reacts

Nick Jonas has proved on multiple occasions that he is a true desi at heart. The singer, who is married to Priyanka Chopra, has often shared his fondness for Indian cuisine and culture. To top this, the Hollywood actor and singer has also recently been sharing trending Hindi songs on his Instagram account.

In his most recent post, Nick Jonas shared a video of himself relishing a South Indian breakfast while attending the Singapore Art Week. In the video, he could be seen enjoying a plate of crisp dosa along with the classic coconut chutney. The singer appeared extremely delighted in savouring the meal.

The cherry on the cake in the video was the song used by the singer. Nick, who has earned a reputation for using trending audio on Instagram, used the hit Bollywood track Teri Dulhan Sajaungi from the 2005 film Barsaat, featuring Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu and Bobby Deol. The audio is currently trending on Instagram with several users making reels and posts on the song.



Nick Jonas shared the video with the caption, “This song hits.” The video was reshared by his wife, Priyanka, on her Instagram stories with laughing emojis in the caption.



A screngrab of Priyanka Chopra's post

Netizens react to the video

On January 22, as soon as Nick Jonas shared the video, social media users flooded his comment section with praises on the actor. A comment read, “We call him national Jiju for a reason”. A user wrote, “The jijufication of Nick Jonas is something special!!!” Several social media users mentioned that Nick Jonas behaves more Indian than most indigenous online. Some comments also mentioned that they were waiting for Nick Jonas to use the trending audio and wrote, “Jiju won the trend”.

A screengrab of Nick Jonas' comment section