Italy: Some Of The Best Authentic Classic Dishes To Try Out

Italian dishes are some of the best dishes to taste. It is almost impossible to try eating all the dishes available. However, here are some of the best Italian dishes you could try.

Italian Classic Dishes to try

Lasagna

The original Lasagna was made with tomatoes and béchamel sauce and cheese. However, in modern times the dish includes meat. The dish is filling and often comes in layers.

Truffles

Truffles are one of the most expensive food in the world. In Italy itself, the dish can be found in selected places. They are a type of elusive mushrooms, they are grown in the wild and they are picked by sniffer dogs who specialise in identifying truffles buried underground. Truffles are often considered as one of the favourite foods for fall in Italy and is often used in many forms. From oils, to scented candles, truffles are as Italian as the Leaning Tower of Pisa.

Gelato

Gelato translates to ice cream however they are not quite the same. Gelato contains lesser butterfat than ice-cream, which means gelato is served warmer and will most likely melt in your mouth. The taste of gelato intensifies and it has a very velvety texture. Traditional gelato is sweet and has an abundance of flavour however it isn’t meant for long term storage.

Risotto

One of the best rice-based dishes to taste is Risotto, as it has a very creamy texture to it. Italy is famous for pasta however they are one of the biggest producers of rice in the world. The dish is made by mixing stock turning it into a velvety and soup-like mixture. Risotto alla Milanese is one of the most popular forms of risotto one could ever try.

