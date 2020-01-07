Jain Chole Bhature Recipe To Make This Mouth-watering Dish At Home

There are very few varieties of food that are loved and cherished by all, and Chole Bhature is one such variety. A classic Punjabi dish, Chole Bhature is perfect for lunch, evening snacks or dinner. Having its origin in Punjab, this scrumptious dish is famous all over the country. However, the dish can also taste better when prepared without no onion and no garlic, which means a Jain chole dish. Here is a recipe for delicious Punjabi dish especially for Jains.

Jain Chole Bhature recipe

Ingredients:

For Choley

0.75 cup Chickpea/ Chole

1 tsp salt (Or as per taste)

1 tsp Amla Powder

1 tbsp Ghee (Or Oil)

1 Pinch Asafoetida/ Hing

0.5 teaspoon Cumin Seeds

3-4 nos Green Chili (Roughly Chopped)

0.5 tsp Red Chili Powder

1 tbsp Coriander Powder/ Dhaniya

1 cup Tomato (Pureed)

For Bhatura

1.5 cup All-Purpose Flour/ Maida

0.5 cup Semolina/ Suji

0.25 cup Curd

1 pinch Baking Soda

1 pinch Sugar

1 tsp Salt

To Knead Water

To Fry Oil

Method:

Boil Chole with 1 tsp salt and 1tsp amla powder in a pressure cooker. Do not overcook otherwise it will mash to a paste. Mash the Chole bit with a solid wooden spoon to see if it is cooked or not and keep aside.

Take 1 tbsp ghee in a pan and let it heat on high flame. When ghee is hot enough add jeera and hing. Add green chilli and saute for a few seconds. Add red chilli powder and coriander powder and fry until dark brown in colour.

Now add the pureed tomato and mix well. Cover the pan and reduce the flame to a medium or low level. Leave it for 10-15 minutes.

Later, turn the flame to high and add Chole and mix well again. Let it boil for another 10-15 minutes.

Check if Chole is cooked and ghee appears on sides. Switch off the flame and cover the pan. Leave it for more 5 minutes and then serve hot.

For Bhatura

Take all the ingredients of bhature except water and curd in a wide bowl and mix well.

Add curd and mix again. Now add water in small batches to knead a medium soft dough.

Cover and keep aside for 1-2 hour.

Now when you want to serve, divide the dough in equal balls.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a kadhai.

Now take a ball and dip slightly in oil and then roll lengthwise up to 5-6 inches.

When the oil is hot enough, deep fry all the Bhatura until golden brown.

Serve with Chole, lassi and mint chutney.

