Mumbai Food: Places In Mumbai That Serve The Best Chole-bhature

With the cultural variety that is available in Mumbai, one can get their hands on almost every cuisine or speciality when it comes to food. However, sometimes people fail to capture the original essence of the dish. The North-Indian speciality, chole bhature, is one such item. The spicy chickpea curry paired with huge bhaturas are something that you cannot miss out on. If you are already salivating by just thinking about it, then here is a list of places to run to.

Places to have the best chole-bhature in Mumbai:

1. Manjeet Chole Puri Wala, GTB Nagar

This small eatery locked up in the lanes of Sion Koliwada in GTB Nagar serves a piece of heaven for chole-bhature lovers in the city. However, you might have to wait because they have barely four tables but long queues, especially on the weekends. The dish is not only finger-licking but they also come with a generous serving as well. If you plan to visit Manjeet during the weekend, then it is better to go early.

2. Chawla’s, Sion

This small eatery is pure veg and can easily surpass to be the best place where you can stuff yourself with some delish chole-bhature. The chole made here is purely Amritsari style and served with hot, fluffy bhature accompanied by Punjabi style coriander chutney, pickles and onions. Do not forget to go full-on Punjabi style and pair your meal with a huge glass of lassi.

3. Guru Kripa, Sion

While you may have frequently heard this name for serving some scrumptious samosas, do not forget that Guru Kripa also has some devouring chole-bhature in store for you. The 40-year-old eatery is famous for their spicy chole that is paired with tangy chutney and served with almost everything from bhature to samosa to tikkis. The line at this place is pretty long but if you don’t mind then you can even stand and fill yourself.

4. Shree Chole Bhature, Mira Road

For all the suburban people who want to indulge in a plate of a chole bhature but also do not want to travel, Shree Chole Bhature in Mira Road is your saviour. The desi ghee topped on almost everything here just upgrades the game to the next level. Do not expect the place to be a lavish, fancy space; it is humble yet flavoursome.

