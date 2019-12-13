Jain Pav Bhaji: Best 3 Eateries In Mumbai Serving This Drool-worthy Dish

Jain Pav Bhaji is quite a popular street food and fast food item, which is readily available in Indian restaurants, especially in Maharashtra and Gujrat. Gujarati and Marwadi Jain truly relish this dish, without compromising on their cultural norms. The major difference between a Pav bhaji and Jain Pav is the difference of a few ingredients. In Jain Pav bhaji, onions, garlic and potatoes are not used. Instead of potatoes, they sometimes prefer banana as the main ingredient, alongside other veggies. The city of Mumbai is home to countless eateries offering delicious Jain Pav Bhaji. Take a look at some renowned restaurants serving drool-worthy Jain Pav Bhaji-

Places In Mumbai To Have Delicious Jain Pav Bhaji

1. Sardar Pav Bhaji

Sardar Pav Bhaji is undoubtedly the most popular Pav Bhaji joint in Mumbai. The restaurant is located at Tardeo, near the Sobo Central Mall and is always crowded. Irrespective of what time you visit, a long cue waiting to sit inside the eatery is invariably there. People come from different corners of Mumbai to have Sardar Pav Bhaji. The Jain Pav Bhaji at this renowned restaurant is amidst the most saleable dishes. Sardar Pav Bhaji opens at 12 pm and closes at 02:00 am daily. A highly recommended restaurant to try yummy Jain Pav Bhaji.

2. Girgaon Chowpatty

If you love street food, then Girgaon Chowpatty is a paradise for food lovers. One can get an array of shops, just before the beachside. More than ten shops serve delicious food, especially flavoursome Jain Pav Bhaji. Located near Charni Road station is this highly popular tourist destination offering a massive variety of Pav Bhaji in Mumbai. Not only is the price of the Jain Pav Bhaji quite economical, but it also tastes delicious.

3. Crystal

Located in the heart of the city opposite to a popular tourist destination ‘Girgaon Chowpatty’ is this amazing restaurant called Crytal. One can find a wide variety of tasty variants of Pav Bhaji at this famous eatery. The restaurant is always filled with college students irrespective of day and time. Crystal opens at 12 pm and closes at 10:30 pm daily. However, it does shut down from 3:30 pm to 7 pm in the evening. The best part about visiting this restaurant is that you get to eat home-style cooked Jain Pav Bhaji at Crystal, which is easy on taste palate and to digest. A must-visit restaurant when you wish to have Jain Pav Bhaji in Mumbai.

