Keep Your Jewellery Clean With These Easy And Hassle-free Methods

Every piece of jewellery loses its beauty and shine when it is worn for a long time. There are a few ways in which you can keep your jewellery as clean as a new piece. Here are five ways to keep your jewellery clean and shiny without spending much on polish.

How to keep your jewellery clean using items present at home

1. Baking soda

Take a bowl and put a layer of aluminium foil in it. Now add some hot water and baking soda to the bowl. Now, add your silver jewellery to the bowl and keep still for a while. The tarnish on the jewellery will transfer into the water. The texture of water will also change over time if you look closely. Take the items out and wipe with a soft clean cloth. There is no need for scrubbing in this hassle-free method.

2. Soap method

Take a small bowl and place a layer of aluminium foil on it. Now add hot water, baking soda, and salt into the bowl. Now add a spoon of dish liquid and stir well. Put your heavy ornaments in the bowl and keep it for a while. You have to make sure you do not use this method for light metals like gold or silver. Use the method only for heavy stones like diamonds and rubies.

3. Alka seltzers

Alka seltzers are an excellent agent to clean hard stones like diamonds. You need to add a little bit of with cleaner into a bowl of water. Put your rings and other jewellery into the bowl and let it stay for a short time. Take the jewellery out and wipe with a clean, soft cloth. Your jewellery will shine like it is new.

4. Beer

Beer is said to be a great cleaner for artificial jewellery. All you have to do is take a piece of clean and soft cloth and a bowl of beer. Dip the cloth in the beer and wipe your jewellery piece by using a little pressure. At the end of the cleaning, you will see the piece shine as if it has just been bought.

5. Ketchup

Silver jewellery has a tendency to get tarnished very quickly. Take a spoon of tomato ketchup and apply on the silver jewellery. Now take a clean piece of cloth and wipe off the ketchup. You will see the dirt wear off with the ketchup. This is also one of the most economical methods to opt for.

