REMARKABLE: Indian Pacers Clean-sweep Bangladesh; Rival January 2018 Feat

The Indian pacers have proved to be more dominant over the spinners in the ongoing home season. Earlier, when it came to home seasons, it was the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja who used to bamboozle the batsmen and win the matches for India but now, it is the pacers who are dominating for India at home in the game's longest format. After India beat Bangladesh in the historic pink-ball Test match, the India pacers created a new record.

Indian pacers achieve a new feat

Just like the previous series against South Africa, the Bangladesh series was no different for the Indian pacers as they made the batsmen err in reading their line and length.

Meanwhile, the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav have taken 19 wickets in this match and this is the first time since the Johannesburg Test against South Africa back in January 2018 that the pacers have dominated for India in Test match cricket.

In fact, all the 20 wickets were taken by the pacers in that famous Test match at the Wanderers where India registered an emphatic win after having already lost the series. The speedsters could have once again finished with 20 scalps had Mahmudullah Riyad not retired hurt on the evening of Day 2 after he had pulled a muscle while running between the wickets.

India creates history at Eden Gardens

Team India proved why they are a force to reckon at home in the longest format of the game as they beat Bangladesh in the second and final Test match to wrap up the series 2-0. Meanwhile, this was also India's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is their longest streak.

This is #TeamIndia's 7 straight Test win in a row, which is our longest streak 🙌💪😎#PinkBallTest @Paytm pic.twitter.com/Lt2168Qidn — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2019

Bangladesh who were trailing by 89 runs after they resumed their innings on the afternoon of Day 3 could only manage to 43 runs to their overnight score and once Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed for 74, it was curtains down for the visitors as they lost by an innings and 46 runs. Ishant Sharm was adjudged Man of the Match as well as the Man of the Series for his incredible bowling performance.

