Kheema Khichdi Recipe: Make This Bohri Cuisine Delicacy At Home

Bohri cuisine offers a huge variety of dishes that have gone famous across the globe. Be it the north-Indian recipes, or south Indian delicacies, Indian culture reflects its food tradition massively. One of such delicacy that the Bohri cuisine offers is Kheema rice, popularly known as 'Kheema Khichdi'. Have a look at the quick recipe to making this delicious recipe at home.

How to make Kheema Khichdi at home

Ingredients

For preparing Kheema Khichdi recipe, you will need your preferred quantity of rice, split green grams ( masoor dal/ tur dal), boiled eggs, black pepper balls and ghee. For the Kheema, you will require finely minced meat, salt, pepper, cloves, all the spices, tomatoes, onions, ginger-garlic and cumin seeds. Lastly, you will require fried onions for garnishing your Kheema Khichdi.

Step 1

Begin preparing your Kheema Khichdi recipe by soaking your rice for half-an-hour in water. You can add some pepper balls and cumin seeds to it too. Once soaked, get your rice ready to cook on medium flame.

Step 2

Start preparing your Kheema. Take a pan and pour some little quantity of oil in it. Add cumin seeds, peppers, cloves, bay leaves and let it sizzle. Add onions, and stir them until nice and brown. Then go on to add some ginger and garlic and saute it thoroughly. Add your tomatoes and cook until the oil leaves its edges. Now go on to add your preferred choice of masalas. Add turmeric, red chilly powder, cumin powder, garam masala and let it look. Once the paste is ready, add the minced meat to it. The best way to cook meat is to cook it in the pressure cooker. You can opt for either way.

Step 3

Once your rice and Kheema is ready, layer some amount of Kheema on the base of your vessel. Add one wholesome layer of boiled eggs on it. Coat it with lots of fried onions. Then go to layer your khichdi on top of it. Pour some ghee and let this recipe cook properly. Your famous Bohri Kheema Khichdi is ready to serve.

