Bohri Cuisine: Easy And Drool-worthy 'Dabba Gosht' Recipe In 4 Simple Steps

Food

Bohri cuisine is a definitely a must-try. One of the most popular Bohri delicacy is 'Dabba Gosht'. Take a look at the easy Dabba Gosht recipe to make at home-

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bohri Cusine

Bohri cuisine offers a wide variety of delicacies, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. It is quite a popular cuisine for its traditional eating style, wherein one sits on the ground and eats in a 'Thaal' full of different dishes. The most riveting fact about eating a Bohri cuisine is that one should not get up before finishing his meal from the ground. Among countless famous delicacies in Bohri cuisine, Dabba Gosht is exceptionally popular across the globe. Take a look at the step by step recipe of Dabba Gosht. This Dabba Gosht recipe is inspired by 'Get Curried 'Youtube channel's Varun’s recipe for the same.

Dabba Gosht Recipe: Step-by-by Guide

Ingredients:

  • Cooking Oil
  • One Kilogram of chicken breast
  • Ginger-garlic paste
  • Green Chilli paste
  • Salt to taste
  • Melon seeds
  • Roasted Chana dal
  • Five Green Chillies
  • Garam Masala
  • Cashew nuts
  • Curd
  • Cream
  • Cooked Macaroni
  • Eggs
  • Desi Ghee
  • Chilli flakes

Step 1:

In a big saucepan, on high flame add one tbsp. of oil and let it heat. For marination, we need to add one kilogram of washed boneless diced chicken breast, one tbsp. of ginger garlic paste with some green chilli paste and salt as required in a glass bowl. Now mix all the ingredients well and transfer it into the pan which on heat. Stir continuously and let it cook until the colour changes.

Step 2:

In a mixer grinder, grind two tbsps. of melon seeds, two tablespoons of roasted Chana dal, two whole green chillies, one teaspoon of garam masala plus 3-4 cashew nuts. After grinding all the ingredients, add some water to the mix in order to convert it to a nice paste, and grind again.

Step 3:

Now we need to transfer the paste into the chicken pan and give it a good mix. Add half cup of curd, two tbsp. At this stage reduce the flame to medium heat and add one cooked bowl of cooked macaroni. Mix all the ingredients well and after two minutes switch off the flame.

Step 4:

Now transfer the creamy chicken mix to a glass casserole and spread evenly. On top of the chicken paste,  layer and decorate your dish with slices of deep-fried potato and tomatoes in a circular manner. Do this until you cover the chicken recipe completely. After that, the last step is to add a raw beaten egg on the dish and cook them pouring some boiling hot desi ghee. Your Dabba Gosht is ready to be served.

