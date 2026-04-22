Kitchen Hack: Add This Ingredient While Boiling Milk To Keep It From Curdling In Summer

As the temperature soars, milk curdling quicker than usual is a problem that most Indian households face. While the curdled milk can be used for several other cooking purposes, it does cause unnecessary wastage at times. Despite simply boiling the milk from the packet, the spoilage is sometimes certain.

High temperatures accelerate bacterial growth, which increases the chances of milk spoiling quickly. But a simple kitchen hack can help you avoid this issue. Add a pinch of Baking soda while boiling milk. During hot weather, milk tends to turn sour faster due to the rapid multiplication of bacteria. When heated, slightly sour milk can split, leading to curdling. This not only affects the taste but also wastes perfectly usable milk. By adding a tiny amount of Baking soda, you can help stabilise the milk and delay the curdling process.



Why baking soda?

The science behind this hack is quite simple. Baking soda is alkaline in nature, which helps neutralise the acidity developing in the milk. Since curdling occurs when the milk becomes too acidic, balancing the pH can prevent it from splitting when heated. However, it’s important to use only a very small pinch, as too much can alter the taste and nutritional quality. Infact, this simple kitchen hacking has been used in India long before the advent of refrigerators and other storage facilities. Some halwais and sweet shops still use this technique to increase the shelf life of milk.



Also Read: Ice Cream At Home: Kacha Aam Popsicle Recipe For Summers

When to add baking soda to milk?

To try this at home, pour your milk into a pan and add just a pinch of Baking soda before placing it on the stove. Stir gently and bring it to a boil as usual. This trick is especially useful if you suspect the milk is close to turning sour but still want to use it safely.

Advertisement

Other preventions against milk curdling