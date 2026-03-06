Know The Best Time to Drink Black Coffee And The Optimal Quantity To Consume Per Day

Black coffee is enjoyed around the world as a beverage | Image: Freepik

Keeping yourself active in today's fast-paced life is no less than a challenge. In such a situation, black coffee is a drink that not only eliminates lethargy but also offers many surprising health benefits. Without sugar and milk, this zero-calorie drink is a boon for health.

Black coffee helps in weight loss

The caffeine in black coffee can increase metabolism. This accelerates the process of burning stored fat in the body. Drinking black coffee half an hour before a workout increases the rate of fat oxidation.

Black coffee is rich in antioxidants | Image: Freepik

It helps in increasing physical energy and stamina

Caffeine increases the levels of epinephrine, also known as adrenaline, in our blood. This hormone prepares the body for heavy physical exertion, thereby maintaining your stamina during gym or exercise.

Keeps the mind sharp

Black coffee is an excellent brain booster. It increases levels of neurotransmitters like dopamine in the brain, which improves memory and makes you feel more alert. It has also been shown to reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's.

Beneficial for liver health

The liver is a vital organ. People who regularly drink black coffee in moderation significantly reduce the risk of diseases like liver cancer and cirrhosis.

A treasure trove of antioxidants

Black coffee is a powerhouse of antioxidants. It contains vitamins B2, B3, B5, manganese and potassium which boost the body's immune system.

Drinking black coffee on empty stomach can cause acidity | Image: Freepik

When and how much black coffee to drink?

The best time to drink black coffee is in the morning, after breakfast, or before lunch. Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can cause acidity, so consume it only after a light meal.

A healthy person can drink 2 to 3 cups of black coffee a day. Consuming more caffeine than this can cause sleeplessness, restlessness or increased palpitations. Stop drinking coffee at least 6 hours before bedtime, or your sleep may be disturbed.

What to keep in mind while brewing your cuppa?

– Avoid adding sugar or artificial sweeteners to black coffee, as this will make it calorie-dense.

– If you suffer from high blood pressure or anxiety, drink black coffee only after consulting a doctor.

– Black coffee causes dehydration so ample water consumption is a must.