Thomas Keller: The Popular Celebrity Chef's Inspiring Life Journey

Thomas Keller is an American chef, television personality, who is considered as a father of the modern-day fine dining. Famous for his finesse in cooking American delicacies with twists, Thomas Keller has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry with his innumerable contributions to the culinary world. Here is everything you need to know about the famous celebrity chef.

Thomas Keller’s culinary journey

Born in 1955, Thomas Keller started his culinary journey in 1984, when he was hired as Chef De Cuisine at LA Reserve in New York. Some years later, Thomas opened his first restaurant, Rakel in 1987. Famous for its refined French flavours, Thomas Keller has won several awards for his unique cooking style, including the Best Chef in America in 1997. In 2005, Thomas was awarded the three-star rating in the inaugural Michelin Guide for his restaurant Per Se based in New York City. Thomas Keller was the first American chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, simultaneously for Per Se and The French Laundry.

