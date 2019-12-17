The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Thomas Keller: The Popular Celebrity Chef's Inspiring Life Journey

Food

Famous for his finesse in cooking British delicacies with twists, Thomas Keller has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry, read on

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Thomas Keller

Thomas Keller is an American chef, television personality, who is considered as a father of the modern-day fine dining. Famous for his finesse in cooking American delicacies with twists, Thomas Keller has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry with his innumerable contributions to the culinary world. Here is everything you need to know about the famous celebrity chef.

Also Read | MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Pic From Hospital, Says She Is Recovering

Thomas Keller’s culinary journey

Born in 1955, Thomas Keller started his culinary journey in 1984, when he was hired as Chef De Cuisine at LA Reserve in New York. Some years later, Thomas opened his first restaurant, Rakel in 1987. Famous for its refined French flavours, Thomas Keller has won several awards for his unique cooking style, including the Best Chef in America in 1997. In 2005, Thomas was awarded the three-star rating in the inaugural Michelin Guide for his restaurant Per Se based in New York City. Thomas Keller was the first American chef to be awarded three Michelin stars, simultaneously for Per Se and The French Laundry.

Also Read | Marco Pierre White: Know About The Popular Celebrity Chef And His Take On Indian Cuisine

Also Read | Madhur Jaffrey: How A Former Actor Turned Into An Internationally-acclaimed Chef

Also Read | MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Posts Pic From Hospital, Says She Is Recovering

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES