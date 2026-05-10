Sweet Treats To Dairy Products: Foods That Might Trigger Acne Breakouts And Affect Skin Health
Certain foods, including sugary snacks, dairy products, and processed fast food, may contribute to acne breakouts in some individuals.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Acne is a really common skin issue. While hormones, stress, and skincare routine play a big part, diet can also affect breakouts for some people. Certain foods might make inflammation worse, increase oil production, or raise blood sugar, all of which can lead to acne flare-ups. According to a study at Harvard Medical School, milk and high-sugar foods can raise insulin levels, which may alter hormones that affect the skin. While some foods are rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and skin-friendly nutrients, some worsen acne. Foods with higher GI ( glycemic index) can raise insulin levels, and elevated insulin levels can stimulate oil glands and lead to more sebum production, which is a leading factor in acne.
Mangoes
The king of fruits and everyone's favourite summer fruit, Mangoes, are known for their high sugar content. But excessive consumption may cause inflammation and increased oil production in some people due to the high sugar content in the summer staple. Similarly, bananas are rich in potassium, but overly ripe bananas are high in sugar levels and can lead to acne.
Sweet treats
Everyone loves eating chocolates, cookies, and cakes, but these treats have a high amount of GI present in them, and according to a journal in the medical news today, their excessive consumption causes acne.
Advertisement
Dairy products
Dairy products like skim milk, ice cream, and cheese can stimulate sebum production and increase inflammation. Even normal milk may have hormones (like IGF1, Insulin growth factor) that stimulate oil glands. It is important to limit your daily dairy intake.
Oily foods
Processed fast food items often contain unhealthy fats, refined carbohydrates, and too much salt. Eating them often could be connected to skin inflammation and acne in some people.
Advertisement
Nuts
Nuts like peanuts and walnuts are rich in high omega-6 content, which leads to an increase in acne if they are consumed in excessive amounts.