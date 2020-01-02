Leftover Rice Recipes To Re-purpose The Healthy Grain Into A Tasty Spectacular Dish

Sometimes we have some leftover rice in the kitchen. In case you have been wondering how to use it, we've got your back. With a little bit of creativity and addition of some ingredients, you can turn the leftover rice into a spectacular dish that is hard to turn down. Here we bring you the best leftover rice recipes that you can prepare at home.

Leftover rice pakora

Take a bowl and add leftover cooked rice. Mash it well with hands. Add chopped onions, coriander leaves, chopped green chillies, salt, asafoetida and cumin seeds to it. Later, add in a little besan (chickpea flour) for binding the batter and mix well. Heat oil in a kadhai and slid in the little pieces of the batter in oil. Fry till pakoras are golden. Serve hot with tomato ketchup.

Rice Idli

Mix cooked rice, beaten poha and rawa with salt and yoghurt. Set it aside for 45 minutes or an hour. Later, add little water and prepare a smooth paste. Leave it aside for 15 minutes. Then add eno to the batter and stir it. Pour the batter into the greased idly moulds and cook for 15 minutes. Switch off the stove and let the idlis rest for 5 minutes in the steam. Your ildi is ready to eat.

Rice cutlet

Take cooked rice in a mixing bowl and add mashed potatoes to it. Now add chopped onion, chopped green chilli and chopped coriander leaves. Now add spices like red chilli powder, cumin powder, coriander powder and garam masala powder. Add besan and salt as per taste and mix everything well. Shape the mixture into small to medium-sized patties. Heat oil in a frying pan and place cutlets on it. Flip from both the sides until they are crisp and golden. Serve hot with tomato sauce.

