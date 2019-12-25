List Of Best Places To Gorge On The Famous Chinese Bhel In Mumbai

A twist to the traditional bhelpuri and traditional noodles, Chinese bhel is a marriage between the two houses. And the marriage seems to be a successful one. Fried noodles, cabbage, onions and capsicum and sometimes a meatball make a wonderful medley to become one of the most lip-smacking snacks offered by Aamchi Mumbai. Here are five places in the city where one can binge on this yummy dish:

Raju Chinese, Churchgate

The name that simultaneously comes to the mind with Chinese bhel is Raju Chinese near the Churchgate station. The bhel is priced is at ₹100 a plate and is a frequent munchie for college goers and office commuters. Not only this, Raju Chinese also offers a number of other Chinese delicacies at really low prices. The owner Raju keeps his place open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Address- Stuti Chamber, 1st Floor, Near Nirmala Niketan College, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Marine Lines, Mumbai)

Narayan Snack Parlour, Andheri

This small eating joint is situated on the east side of the Andheri station. It is touted to be of the best Chinese bhel in Mumbai and can be expected to be crowded all the time. Their Chinese bhel, priced at ₹130, is a bit tangy. But this can be done away with a dash of lemon which the man will happily do. The approximate cost for two at this place is ₹150. (Address- Near Chinai College, Nagardas Road, Andheri East, Mumbai)

Slurp and Burp, Borivali

Although all the Slurp and Burp outlets provide lip-smacking food, the Borivali one is the most popular with foodies for Chinese bhel in Mumbai. They specialise in American fast food but Chinese bhel is one of their house specialities. One plate is enough for two people and is priced at ₹135. One can also try their famous classic nachos and falooda. The approximate cost for at this place is ₹700. (Address- Aravali Business Centre, Shop 2, Ramdas Sutrale Marg, Borivali West, Mumbai)

