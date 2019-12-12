Christmas Pudding Recipe To Try Out This Festive Season

The holiday season is here and Christmas is just around the corner. Now seems to be the perfect time to get going on that Christmas pudding which will serve as the centrepiece for this year’s Christmas dinner. Here is an easy recipe for the perfect Christmas pudding to bake this year which does not even need measurements and scales.

The prepping time for this Christmas pudding is almost three hours. It is easy to bake and serves eight to ten people. The ingredients required for this Christmas pudding recipe are:

1 cup raisins

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup sultanas

1 cup finely grated butter, about 115g to be precise

1 cup dark brown muscovado sugar

1 cup chopped mixed nuts (also extra for garnish)

1 medium-size apple, peeled and grated

1 cup fresh brown breadcrumbs (from 4 slices of bread)

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground mixed spice

1 tsp baking powder

150g of chopped prunes

175ml of Pedro Ximenez sherry

Grated zest of one lemon

1 cup milk

3 large eggs

2 tsp of honey

125ml of vodka

How to make the Christmas pudding?

Mix the raisins, sultanas and prunes into a bowl with the sherry and swill the bowl a bit. cover it with a clean film and leave it to steep overnight or for a week. When the fruits have covered their steeping time, put a large pan of water to boil and also butter the heatproof plastic pudding basin. Do not forget to grease the lid too. Put all the other remaining ingredients, except the vodka, into a large mixing bowl and stir it. Add the steeped fruits and mix thoroughly. Scrape and press the mixture into the prepared pudding basin and put the lid. Wrap a layer of foil so that the basin is watertight. Put the basin in a pan of boiling water and steam for five hours. Check from time to time that the water has not bubbled away.

After five hours, remove the basin gently and unwrap the foil once it has cooled down. Store it away until Christmas. On Christmas Day, wrap the pudding once again with a foil and steam it for three hours in the basin. To serve it, remove the Christmas pudding from the pan and take off the lid. Put a plate on top and turn it upside down to unmould the pudding. Serve it with garnishes.

This Christmas pudding can be made two to three weeks in advance and kept frozen in a bowl till Christmas day. However, it needs to be completely thawed before reheating. It can also be made three weeks prior and refrigerated. But one should keep it in room temperature for an hour before reheating it.

