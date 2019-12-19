Best Places To Savour Authentic Maharashtrian Cuisine; Here's Where To Go

Maharashtra is a state on the western coast of India, which is popular for its culture and food. Reportedly derived from a Sanskrit word Maharathi, which means Chariot Rider, Maharashtra was reportedly formed in 1960. Maharashtra's food culture has glimpses of Maharashtrian and Gujarati influences in it. Here is a look at some of the famous restaurants offering authentic Maharashtrian cuisine in different parts of the state.

Restaurants in Maharashtra serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

Pune

Pune, lovingly called 'Poona', is reportedly called the 'Oxford of the East', due to its association with arts, literature, theatre, and science. Reportedly, the city has the highest number of educational institutes to its name. According to an online portal, Pune hosts about 433 colleges in and around the city. Also popularly known as the cultural capital of Maharashtra, Pune is also known to serve the best authentic Maharashtrian cuisine.

Here are some restaurants serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine in Pune:

Peshwa Restaurant, Aundh

Ahilyadevi's Thali, Katraj

Maratha Samrat, Multiple Outlets

Hotel Shreyas, Apte Road

Sukanta, Deccan Gymkhana

(Image Source: Maratha Samrat's Instagram Page)

Mumbai

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, has evolved from being a fishing village to a metropolis. Reportedly, the city is an ideal place to savour authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. When in Mumbai, one can savour authentic Maharashtrian cuisine. One can savour authentic Maharashtrian dishes like Fish fry, Kothimbir Vadi, Misal Pav, Puran Poli, among other authentic Maharashtrian dishes.

Here are some restaurants serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine in Mumbai:

Konkani Haus Restaurant & Bar, Thane

Mee Marathi, Vile Parle

Chaitanya, Dadar

Maharashtra Lunch Home, Multiple Outlets

(Image Source: Maharashtra Lunch Home's Instagram Profile)

Aurangabad

The popular city of Maharashtra, Aurangabad, attracts many tourists especially because of its world heritage sites like the Ajanta and Ellora Caves. The city was reportedly a dream destination for Mughal Emperor Aurangazeb, who used to frequently visit the city for tranquillity and leisure. The city reportedly serves the best Biriyanis and meats.

Here are some restaurants serving authentic Maharashtrian cuisine in Aurangabad:

Bhoj Thali Restaurant, Samarth Nagar

Icy Spicy, Cannought Gardens

Thaat Bhat, Chintamani Colony

Maratha Palace Family Restaurant, Sindhi Colony

(Image Source: Aurangabad FoodSafari's Instagram Page)

