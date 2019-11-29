Marathi Cuisine: Best Restaurants That Serve Scrumptious Maharashtrian Delicacies

Maharashtra is not only popular for the beauty of the state but also for its authentic Marathi cuisine. The dishes have a hand in defining what the state is all about. The traditional food, street dishes festival delicacies, all of this is full of taste. If you ever visit Maharasthra, there are some amazing restaurants that you must definitely try. Here are some of the most popular restaurants in Maharashtra.

Chaitanya Dadar

Located in Dadar West, this restaurant serves the best Marathi cuisine. If you love seafood, this restaurant will be a paradise for you. One of the specialities of this restaurant is the fish fry. The restaurant cost approximately ₹ 600 for two people. Location: 3, SK Bole Road, Near Siddhivinayak Temple, Dadar West, Mumbai.

Metkut

This is one of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Maharashtra. Not only the Marathi cuisine but also the ambience of the restaurant will give you the authentic feel of the state. You must try Kothimbir Vadi, Thalli Peeth, Besan Poli at this place. The prices are reasonable too. Location: Baji Prabhu Deshpande, Gadkari Road, Thane.

Vishnuji Ki Rasoi

This is one of the most famous restaurants in Maharashtra that serves Marathi cuisine. If you are looking for spending time with your family and enjoying food with leisure then head to this place. You will get a variety of items to choose from and not to mention the cleanliness that the place maintains. Location: Raja Mantri Road, Vakil Nagar, Erandwane, Pune.

MH-09 Shetkari, Thane

If you are craving some authentic Marathi cuisine, that too Kolhapuri cuisine, then head to this place. This restaurant serves spicy Marathi cuisine that is bound to tingle your taste buds. Make sure that you order Bhakri with curry, that will make up to a Marathi cuisine. Location: Jeevan Vikas Society, Near Parsik Janta Bank, Luiswadi, Thane.

Sukanta

The other best option concerning the quality of food and super value for money is this restaurant. They serve traditional food in a traditional setup and the special Marathi cuisine will leave your mouth watering. The overall ambience of the restaurant will transport you to the Old Puneri times. Location: Sukanta, Deccan Gymkhana.

