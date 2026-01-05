Uttarayan 2026: What Is The Significance Of Flying Kites On The Festival?

Uttarayan, one of the most vibrant festivals celebrated in India, marks the transition of the Sun into the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makara). The day is also known as Makar Sankranti, Pongal, Magh Bihu and Til Sakraat. Observed every year around January 14, Uttarayan 2026 will once again fill the skies with colourful kites, especially across Gujarat, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra. While kite flying is the most visible and joyous aspect of the festival, it carries deep cultural, seasonal and spiritual significance.

To express gratitude to the Sun God

Uttarayan literally means the ‘northward movement of the Sun’, as per some reports. According to Hindu belief, this phase is considered highly auspicious, symbolising longer days, positivity and the gradual end of harsh winter. Kite flying during Uttarayan is a way of welcoming this change. People take to rooftops to soak in the warm sunlight, believed to boost immunity after the cold winter months, making the festival both symbolic and health-conscious in nature.

To celebrate the harvest season

Uttarayan coincides with the harvest season, when farmers celebrate the fruits of their hard work. Kite flying becomes an expression of joy, abundance and gratitude. In agrarian communities, the open skies dotted with kites reflect optimism for a prosperous year ahead.



Also Read: How To Avert Common Gym Injuries And Continue Working Out Risk Free

A social and cultural tradition

Kites soaring high in the sky represent freedom, ambition and the human desire to rise above limitations. The friendly competition of cutting each other’s kites adds excitement and community bonding to the celebration. Traditional cries of “Kai Po Che” echo across neighbourhoods, creating a festive atmosphere that brings people of all ages together.



Also Read: When Is Makar Sankranti 2026? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And More

Advertisement

In Gujarat, Uttarayan is not just a festival but a cultural identity. Families and friends gather on terraces, sharing traditional delicacies like undhiyu, jalebi and til-gud laddoos. Kite flying becomes a medium of social interaction, strengthening relationships and keeping age-old traditions alive. The International Kite Festival held in Gujarat further highlights the global appeal of this tradition.

Spiritual and symbolic meaning

On a spiritual level, flying kites is seen as letting go of negativity and embracing new beginnings. As the Sun moves towards longer days, the act of lifting a kite skyward symbolises hope, renewal and progress.