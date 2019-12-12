Masala Tea Benefits To Help You Survive The Chilly Winters In A 'kadak' Way

As the winters are approaching, the masala chai is something that the majority Indian looks forward to when they reach home after a tiring day at the office. Teas or 'chai' are hot drinks that are famous in countries like India, and most Asian and South Asian countries although the versions of tea might differ. Some also say that the trend for teas started in India since the British era. The masala teas are as the name suggests contain spices in them. Here is how you can make a masala tea and reap their health benefits:

How is Masala Tea made?

The spices usually used for making a masala tea includes clove, tulsi, ginger, cinnamon, star anise, and cardamom. Take a pan and roast these dry spices.

Once the roasted spices have cooled down, ground them into a powder form.

Take a saucepan and boil water in it. Once the water reaches a boil add 2 teaspoons of ground spices along with tea powder for making tea for a serving of two.

Let it boil for a minute before adding sugar and milk in the saucepan.

Let the tea simmer for a while and then strain before serving hot.

Health benefits of masala tea

Since the masala tea consists of a variety of spices, it has been known to provide many health benefits depending on the health benefits of the spices. Take a look at the health benefits for which the 'kadak masala chai' is famous for:

Masala tea acts as a mood booster due to the presence of a refreshing mix of spices in it.

The tea is known for helping to comfort individuals suffering from cough, cold, and headache.

The spices in the tea are known for providing immunity from the viral infections that are usually in full swing during the winters.

The caffeine in the tea can be credited to aid in lessening the fatigue of the body.

Due to the presence of the spices, the masala tea is considered as a heat-generating hot beverage which comforts during the chilling winters.

Spices like clove, cardamom, and cinnamon are believed to help in preventing diabetes by preventing plaque formation in the blood vessels. The masala tea or the spice tea is also known for decreasing the menstrual pain due to the anti-inflammatory properties of the spices like cinnamon thus acting as a natural pain killer (Source: WebMD).

