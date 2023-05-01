MasterChef Australia Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies At 46, Family Issues Statement

Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia judge, passed away aged 46. Zonfrillo joined the reality show in 2019 and became popular for his inmitable hosting style. His family issued a statement confirming his death. Zonfrillo was born in Glasgow and moved to Australia in the 1990s. He opened and ran several successful restaurants.

"With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” read the statement released by Zonfrillo's family that confirmed his death. "So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky," concluded the family in their statement. They also asked for privacy in this time.

Zonfrillo remembered at MasterChef Australia

In light of the MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo’s death, the new episodes of the popular cooking reality TV show will not be aired. The showrunners issued a statement in this regard, which read, “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday."

Zonfrillo was born and raised in Glasgow and was influenced by his Italian father and Scottish mother. He is survived by his wife and four children. BBC said in its report that the late TV presenter and restauranter started working in kitchens at the age of 12. When he turned 15, Zonfrillo joined a luxury Scottish resort, The Turnberry Hotel, becoming its youngest-ever apprentice.