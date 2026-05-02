Summer Special: Know How To Make Jaljeera At Home
Homemade jaljeera is not only delicious but also extremely beneficial for your health. By drinking it daily, you can protect yourself from the summer heat and feel fresh throughout the day.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Jaljeera Recipe: During the summer season, jaljeera is considered best for keeping the body cool and refreshed. It is a traditional Indian beverage that offers a perfect blend of great taste and health benefits. Prepared using mint, cumin, black salt and lemon, this drink not only quenches thirst but also aids in strengthening digestion. The best part is that making it requires neither much effort nor expensive ingredients. You can easily prepare it at home and serve this healthy drink to your entire family.
Ingredients required for making jaljeera
– 1 cup fresh mint leaves
– 2 tablespoons roasted cumin powder
– 1 teaspoon black salt
– 1 teaspoon regular salt
– 1 teaspoon chaat masala
– 1-2 green chilies
– 2 tablespoons lemon juice
– 1 small piece of ginger
– 2-3 cups cold water
– A few ice cubes
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How to make jaljeera
– First, thoroughly wash the mint leaves, green chilies, and ginger.
– Now, place them in a blender and add a little water to blend them into a smooth paste.
– Transfer this paste into a large vessel and add the roasted cumin powder, black salt, regular salt, and chaat masala.
– Next, mix in the lemon juice and stir well to combine.
– Finally, add the cold water and stir thoroughly to dissolve the mixture.
– Add ice cubes to a glass, pour in the Jaljeera, and serve chilled.
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Additional tips
– To enhance the flavor, you may also add a little tamarind water.
– For extra coolness, place the Jaljeera in the refrigerator for some time.
– If you wish, you can also garnish it with *boondi* (small fried gram flour balls) before serving.
Homemade jaljeera is not only delicious but also extremely beneficial for your health. By drinking it daily, you can protect yourself from the summer heat and feel fresh throughout the day.