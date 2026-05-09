Mother's Day 2026: No Sugar Chocolate Cake Recipe For A Guilt-free Celebration

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May to honour the silent sacrifices and express gratitude to mothers and mother figures. This year, the day falls on May 10. Ahead of the day, families make elaborate plans, buy extravagant gifts and prepare hearty meals. If your plans included a lip-smacking chocolate cake but you decided against it, fearing sugar components, here is a recipe to prepare a guilt-free cake without using any sugar.

Representative image | Freepik

Ingredients

* 1 cup whole wheat flour

* ½ cup unsweetened cocoa powder

* 1 teaspoon baking soda

* 1 ripe banana

* 8 to 10 seedless dates soaked in warm water

* 2 eggs

* ½ cup milk or almond milk

* ¼ cup olive oil or melted coconut oil

* 1 teaspoon vanilla essence

* A handful of dark chocolate chips (optional)



Also Read: Summer Special: Bel Ka Sharbat Recipe And Benefits

Method to prepare

Representative image | Freepik

Start by preheating the oven to 180 degrees Celsius. Grease a baking tin lightly with oil or line it with butter paper.

Blend the soaked dates and banana into a smooth paste. This mixture acts as the natural sweetener for the cake. In a large bowl, mix whole wheat flour, cocoa powder, and baking soda.

Advertisement

In another bowl, whisk eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla essence together. Add the banana-date puree to the wet mixture and combine well. Slowly fold the dry ingredients into the wet mixture until a smooth batter forms. If you like extra chocolate flavour, add a few dark chocolate chips.

Pour the batter into the baking tin and bake for about 30 to 35 minutes. Insert a toothpick into the centre to check if it comes out clean. Once cooled, the cake can be enjoyed plain or topped with Greek yogurt and nuts for added texture. The natural sweetness from banana and dates gives the dessert a moist texture without tasting overly sugary.



Also Read: 2 Iced Tea Recipes For A Refreshing Day In Summers