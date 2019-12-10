Mumbai Street Food Is Legendary; Here Are The Best Fried Snacks Popular In The City

Mumbai is a hub for foodies and travellers. The city of dreams is home to people with an incredibly fast life. With this hectic pace of life, street food from Mumbai is also cooked incredibly fresh and served fast. Mumbai is famous for its street food. Mumbai street food is practically a different cuisine. Talking about fried food, who does not like fried food? Mumbai has several original fried food dishes that one should try. Here are the best fried dishes from the street of Mumbai to snack on.

Also Read | Best Places For Thin Crust Pizzas In Mumbai To Binge On This Weekend

Also Read | Kerala Food: The delicious dishes from famous Kerala Sadya

Best fried food dishes from the street of Mumbai:

Vadapav

Mumbai is known for selling best vada pavs in the whole country. Vada pav is a popular fried food from the streets of Mumbai. There is no competition on where and which vada pav to try as you will find vada pav at every nook and corner of Mumbai. Vada pav is a ball of potato mix dipped in besan and fried in oil, paired with pav, coriander spicy chutney, and green chilli.

VadaPav:Mumbai's Very own https://t.co/TKybb9VTlJ of the most humble street food,Popular in all ages.It is Tasty&Delicious #VisitMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/v8bnrAgdRi — MAHA INFO CENTRE (@micnewdelhi) October 14, 2016

Egg omelette pav

Egg omelette pav is one of the most famous breakfast from the streets of Mumbai. It is made of lightly spiced eggs mixed with chopped coriander, onions, tomatoes, and chillies mixed in the eggs and fried in butter. It is served with pav or bread and paired with chutney or mayo or homemade sauces.

Winter craving... Bun maska, omelette, keema pav with Irani chai.

At: Irani Cafe #Mumbai

📷: Kainaaz Writer Bokdawalla pic.twitter.com/g5uc2YrJgi — Talking Street (@StreetsThatTalk) January 4, 2018

Bread pakora

Anything deep-fried is extremely popular in Mumbai, and so this Punjabi transplant. Bread pakora has been quite the hit. Bread is spread with the potato mixture, dipped in besan, and deep-fried for a tasty experience. You can eat bread pakora with chai or coffee.

Also Read | Mawa Kachori - Lip-smacking Rajasthani Mawa kachori recipe you must try

Also Read | Mumbai | Best wine places in Mumbai that you must check out