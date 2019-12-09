Muscle Relaxant: Best Of Natural Muscle Relaxants To Use To Ease Muscle Pain

Muscle contraction is an unpleasant sensation in the body and it is also painful to sit through. There can be multiple reasons for this including excessive exercise, stress, fatigue and more. Instead of always taking medication to get rid of the muscle uneasiness, it is often a good option to use natural muscle relaxants. Here are a few natural muscle relaxers that one can use.

Best natural muscle relaxants that can help relieve muscle ache

Peppermint

Peppermint consists of Methanol and that is why Peppermint oil or peppermint tea can help soothe the muscles and also reduce inflammation. It is recommended for headaches and back pain. Massaging with Peppermint oil can also be very helpful. Massaging for like 5 minutes will also provide with enough relaxation.

Chamomile

Chamomile is known to have a soothing effect on one’s mind and body. It helps the body muscles relax and also helps one sleep. A simple cup of chamomile tea contains anti-inflammatory properties which help the muscles relax and provide rest.

Cherry Juice

Cherry juice is a common choice of muscle relaxant for athletes. There are researches that suggest that drinking tart cherry juice can minimise post-run pain. The fruit’s anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties help the muscles relax naturally.

Vitamin D

Regular muscle pain and discomfort suggest that the person might be deficient in vitamin D. This vitamin can be consumed in many forms including food, liquids, tablets, and capsules. Foods like eggs, fish and fortified milk are rich in Vitamin D. Getting regular exposure to sunlight is another way to get vitamin D.

Lavender Oil

Lavender is mainly loved by the people for the soothing fragrance that it has. It has multiple health benefits and also helps reduce swelling and pain. The fragrance soothes your body and mind which helps your muscles relax. Add the oil to your bath or simply massage with it.

Epsom Salt

Magnesium is a mineral that our muscles need in order to relax. Epsom Salts contain magnesium in heavy amounts. A simple Epsom salt bath can help the muscles relax and also reduces the pain and soreness in muscles. Using them in a bath is the best way to put it to use.

Rosemary

Rosemary is generally used in cooking and therefore people often ignore its ability to act as a natural relaxant. Apart from its taste, it is also useful for relaxing muscles, bones and the mind. It can be infused in the bath or its oil can be used to massage the affected areas.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purposes. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.

