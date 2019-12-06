Skin Care Tips | Home Remedies For Easy Tan Removal That You Should Know

Holidays in the summer are fun and games until you look into the mirror and you see a two shades darker skin tone. While tan fades out eventually, there are ways to get rid of tan at home more quickly. Read ahead to know more about some of these home remedies for tan removal-

Home remedies for tan removal

Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice has bleaching effect that helps in the removal of tan quickly. Just take fresh lemon juice and add some honey to it. Apply the paste on your skin. Let the paste stay for about 20-30 minutes, then wash off with warm water. To slough off dead cells from the surface, you can also add some sugar to the lemon juice and scrub your skin gently.

Tomato and Yogurt

Tomato is rich in antioxidants and helps in brightening the skin. Yoghurt, on the other hand, contains lactic acid that helps in softening the skin. In order to use it, take a raw tomato and peel off its skin. Blend the tomato with 1 or 2 teaspoons of fresh yoghurt. Apply this paste on your face as a mask, and let it stay for about 20 minutes. Later, wash off with warm water.

Cucumber extract

Cucumber is very beneficial for tanned and sunburnt skin, as it has a cooling effect and also helps remove the layer of dark skin. In order to do achieve the desired result, shred the cucumber and squeeze its juice out. With the use of a cotton ball, apply the juice all over your skin. Let it stay until dried completely. Later, wash with warm water. You can also add some lemon juice to it for additional benefits.

Potato Juice

Potato juice works wonder to lighten dark circles around the eyes. Apart from being naturally soothing, potato juice is also known for being a potential bleaching agent. For effective tan removal, just squeeze out the juice of a raw potato and apply it directly onto your skin. Alternatively, you can also use thin potato slices on your eyes and face. Let it stay for about 10-12 minutes, then wash it when dried, with warm water.

DISCLAIMER | The content provided above is for information purposes only. It is not at all intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.