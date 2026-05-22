Why Gud Ka Sharbat Is Perfect For Summer Days: Know Benefits And Easy Recipe
Gud ka sharbat is a traditional Indian summer drink made using jaggery, water and simple spices. The drink helps provide instant energy, support hydration, and cool the body naturally during summer days.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
As temperatures continue to rise during this intense heat, many people are turning to traditional homemade drinks to stay cool and hydrated. One such refreshing drink is gud ka sharbat. It is a refreshing beverage made using jaggery, water and ingredients like lemon, black salt, and cumin powder. It has a very sweet, earthy taste, and the drink has been consumed in many indian households during hot weather and is now making a comeback as a natural summer cooler.
What is Gud Ka Sharbat?
Gud ka sharbat is a traditional Indian drink which is prepared using jaggery, commonly known as gud, mixed with chilled water and flavourful spices. Some people also add lemon juice, mint leaves or roasted cumin powder to enhance the taste during summer. The drink is especially popular in several parts of North India because of its cooling and refreshing properties.
What are the health benefits of Gud Sharbat?
Experts say jaggery may help provide quick energy during hot weather because it contains natural sugars. Gud ka sharbat is also commonly consumed to help the body feel refreshed and hydrated during extreme heat. Many people prefer gud-based drinks during summer because they feel lighter and more natural than packaged beverages.
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Gud Sharbat helps maintain energy levels; summer heat leaves people feeling tired and dehydrated. Since jaggery has natural sugars, the drink provides quick energy. Traditional drinks made with natural ingredients are often consumed during hot weather to help the body feel energised. Gud ka sharbat is mostly made with water, which helps support hydration during hot days and ingredients like lemon and black salt are also commonly added to improve taste and refreshment.
Step-by-step recipe to make gud sharbat at home
Ingredients:
* 2–3 tablespoons jaggery (grated or crushed)
* 1 glass chilled water
* Lemon juice
* Black salt
* Roasted cumin powder
* Mint leaves (optional)
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Method:
Add jaggery to chilled water and mix well until dissolved
Add lemon juice and a pinch of black salt
Sprinkle roasted cumin powder for extra flavour
Add mint leaves if desired
Serve chilled
The drink can also be prepared using earthen pots or clay glasses for a more traditional touch.