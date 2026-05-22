Why Gud Ka Sharbat Is Perfect For Summer Days: Know Benefits And Easy Recipe

As temperatures continue to rise during this intense heat, many people are turning to traditional homemade drinks to stay cool and hydrated. One such refreshing drink is gud ka sharbat. It is a refreshing beverage made using jaggery, water and ingredients like lemon, black salt, and cumin powder. It has a very sweet, earthy taste, and the drink has been consumed in many indian households during hot weather and is now making a comeback as a natural summer cooler.

What is Gud Ka Sharbat?

Gud Ka Sharbat | Image: Freepik

Gud ka sharbat is a traditional Indian drink which is prepared using jaggery, commonly known as gud, mixed with chilled water and flavourful spices. Some people also add lemon juice, mint leaves or roasted cumin powder to enhance the taste during summer. The drink is especially popular in several parts of North India because of its cooling and refreshing properties.

Also Read: Natural Summer Coolers From Various Parts Of India

What are the health benefits of Gud Sharbat?

Experts say jaggery may help provide quick energy during hot weather because it contains natural sugars. Gud ka sharbat is also commonly consumed to help the body feel refreshed and hydrated during extreme heat. Many people prefer gud-based drinks during summer because they feel lighter and more natural than packaged beverages.

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Gud Sharbat helps maintaining energy levels | Image: Freepik

Gud Sharbat helps maintain energy levels; summer heat leaves people feeling tired and dehydrated. Since jaggery has natural sugars, the drink provides quick energy. Traditional drinks made with natural ingredients are often consumed during hot weather to help the body feel energised. Gud ka sharbat is mostly made with water, which helps support hydration during hot days and ingredients like lemon and black salt are also commonly added to improve taste and refreshment.

Step-by-step recipe to make gud sharbat at home

Ingredients:

* 2–3 tablespoons jaggery (grated or crushed)

* 1 glass chilled water

* Lemon juice

* Black salt

* Roasted cumin powder

* Mint leaves (optional)

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Representational Image: Freepik

Method:

Add jaggery to chilled water and mix well until dissolved

Add lemon juice and a pinch of black salt

Sprinkle roasted cumin powder for extra flavour

Add mint leaves if desired

Serve chilled

Also Read: Aam Panna Recipe To Beat The Summer Heat And Loo