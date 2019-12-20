North Indian Delicacies: Check Out These Recipes For Jalebi And Rabdi

With winter setting in, it is normal for you to crave Jalebis and Rabri. Delicious and fun to make, this season make your favourite food items Rabdi and Jalebi, which will bring back memories of your childhood years as well. Make this Sweet or dessert this festive season using this step by step recipe. Here are the steps on how to make Rabri and Jalebi.

How to make Rabdi?

Ingredients

8-10 Almonds

8-10 Pistachios

1 ½ litre or 6 ¼ cups Milk (full fat or whole milk)

3 tablespoons Sugar

3-4 strands Saffron

You can also garnish Kesar Rabri with your choice of dry-fruits. Take a heavy bottom pan and add milk to it. Bring the milk to a boil. Soak saffron in 2 tbsp milk. Lower the heat to medium and keep stirring and scraping the sides of the pan. Cook the milk for 1 to 1.5 hours, until it is reduced to a quarter. Add sugar and saffron soaked in milk with rose water. Pour the rabdi in earthen pots for more flavour or else just place in a serving bowl. Garnish with almond and pistachio slivers.

How to make Jalebi?

Ingredients:

3 cup all-purpose flour

2 cup thickened yoghurt (curd)

1/2 cup ghee

3 cups of sugar

5 strand saffron

1/2 teaspoon powdered green cardamom

1/2 cup cornflour

1 1/2 pinch baking soda

2 cup sunflower oil

3 cups of water

1/2 teaspoon edible food colour

To make this, mix maida, cornflour and baking soda in a bowl. Then, add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water. Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight. To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency. Add saffron, cardamom powder and rose essence. Stir well.

Mix maida, cornflour and baking soda in a bowl. Then, add ghee and orange food colour in the above mixture. To make a thick batter, add curd and water. Mix well until it is thick but has a pouring consistency. Keep it aside for 8 hours or overnight. 8-10 hours. To make the sugar syrup, heat water in a pan over medium flame. Add sugar and mix until fully dissolved. Simmer the syrup until it attains one string consistency. Add saffron, cardamom powder, and rose essence. Stir well. Soak the jalebis in sugar syrup for 2-3 minutes. Ensure that the sugar syrup is warm and not very hot. Now remove from the syrup and place it on a tray lined with butter paper or foil.

