Oat Milk Is A Great Substitute For Regular Milk; Know Here Why?

Oat Milk and oats with milk are altogether two different food items. Oat milk is something you make on your own, unlike oats which you pop in a bowl of hot milk or hot water and relish. Oat milk is the new vegan substitute to dairy milk which you can consume instead of drinking whole milk that is inclusive of milk fat. For better understanding, take a look at all the information you need to know before including this new vegan diet drink in your meals.

What is oat milk?

Oat milk is a healthy drink which has all the necessary nutrients required by your body needs. It is a substitute to dairy farm milk which one cannot consume when on a vegan diet. Oat milk is dairy-free milk with low calories. To prepare it, you need first soak and then blend oats in a blender along with two cups of water. After blending the oats you will see the change in the colour of the water to pale white. Now you need to strain the milky-water from the oats with the help of cheesecloth. Cool in refrigerator or use it fresh at room temperature, as per your convenience. You can either consume this milk directly or use it in some vegan dishes as well.

Nutritional value of Oat Milk

Oat milk is packed with nutrients and is very low on carbs. It is also known to aid weight loss when consumed without any sweetener. In one glass of oat milk, one gets a good dose of Riboflavin, Potassium, Vitamin A, D and B12. Along with-

Carbohydrates

Protein

Fibre

Calcium

Oat Milk Benefits

Oat milk has a lot of health benefits attached to it because it made of whole grains which are rich in nutrients. Take a look at the health benefits you can reap by adding Oat Milk to your diet-

Aids to weight loss

Boosts Immunity

Prevents Heart diseases

Reduces Cholesterol

Promotes red blood cell count

A healthy vegan substitute for dairy milk

Disclaimer: The above is a collection of expert opinions on the topic of Oat Milk. For an accurate analysis, please consult your dietician for more insights and to arrive at a personalised diet chart.