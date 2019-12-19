Basil Seeds Aids To Weight Loss And Fight Against Deadly Diseases As Well ! Did You Know?

Basil seeds are packed with numerous health benefits, which can help in preventing many health problems like high cholesterol, irregular blood pressure and diabetes. They also aid in a lot of routinely digestive issues that individuals face in this modern lifestyle, especially constipation. Basil seeds are commonly known by several names like Tukmaria, Sabja or Tulsi seeds. It is an important ingredient in the highly popular Indian dessert falooda, and people relish falooda with utmost joy. But did you know that the sabja present in falooda can help you in losing weight if consumed correctly? Take a look and understand how you can include Basil seeds in your daily diet to shed those extra kilos.

Nutritional Value of Basil Seeds

Basil seeds are a rich source of the following nutrients

Fibre

Proteins

Phosphorus

Alpha-linoleic acid

Magnesium

Minerals

Calcium

Omega 3 Fat

How does Basil seeds aid to weight loss?

Basil seeds have the very properties of alpha-linoleic acid, which helps in accelerating the fat burning process, thus whatever you eat gets digests easily. It also helps in maintaining insulin levels, keeping your diabetes in control. Due to the fibre present in basil seeds, they are very filling in nature, and you do not experience frequent hunger pangs, resulting in a drop of calorie count per day. Another important trait of basil seeds is that they are low in calories and its regular consumption in appropriate quantity will turn purely beneficial from the calories point of view. All the above reasons speak volumes as to why basil seeds are good for losing weight organically.

How to take basil seeds to stimulate weight loss?

One cannot consume basil seeds directly; you need to soak them in water for some time before consuming it. In a glass of water add one teaspoon of basil seeds and let it rest aside for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes you will see that the basil seeds have swollen thrice their size, and have a gluggy texture to it. Add a dash of lemon to your water and consume it. You can take up to two glasses per day or one depending on your will, prefer taking it an hour after your meals for proper digestion.

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose only. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.