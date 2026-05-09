Of Cafés, Corridors And Nostalgia In Connaught Place

Named after Prince Arthur, the Duke of Connaught, Connaught Place has spent nearly a century watching Delhi change around it. Conceived during the making of imperial New Delhi and inspired by Bath’s Royal Crescent, the white colonnaded circles were once imagined as an elite commercial district carved out of villages such as Jaisinghpura. Yet beyond the Georgian facades and growing commercial clutter, traces of an older Delhi still survive in the peepal and banyan trees that bend over the corridors, in the fading smell of rain on stone after a summer storm, and in the unhurried evening walks that generations of Delhiites still associate with CP.

Connaught Place is a popular hangout spot in New Delhi | Image: MMT

That nostalgia now exists alongside a different city. The cinema halls and old bookstores have slowly given way to global chains, cocktail bars and cafés filled with students, office workers and tourists escaping the weight of Delhi traffic for a few hours. On weekends, the circles feel less like a marketplace and more like an open urban theatre. Musicians sing beside pillars stained by decades of monsoon dust, dancers gather near Rajiv Chowk, and food lovers drift from one café to another in search of comfort rather than novelty. As one regular visitor puts it, “People don’t really come to CP only to eat anymore. They come to sit under the trees, stretch conversations and feel part of Delhi.”

Also read: 2 Iced Tea Recipes For A Refreshing Day In Summers

Amid that changing landscape, Diggin has built its appeal by offering a quieter corner within the capital’s constant motion. Tucked behind the noise of central Delhi, the café leans into warmth rather than spectacle. There are leafy interiors, soft lights and long tables where conversations seem to outlast the food itself. Even during crowded evenings, it carries the feeling of a place slightly detached from the rush outside.

Advertisement

Diggin is a hotspot for foodies | Image: Sourced

The menu follows the same philosophy. The calzone pockets arrive baked and soft, filled generously with cheese and vegetables, uncomplicated but comforting in the way café food is often expected to be. The wood-fired pizzas are light, thin-crusted and restrained with toppings, allowing the smoky base to carry most of the flavour. Sangria, chilled and mildly sweet, appears on nearly every second table by sundown as groups settle into slow conversations that stretch well into the evening.

Advertisement