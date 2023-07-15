Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Berries: 12 Vegetables, Fruits To Consume Raw For Better Health

In the pursuit of a healthy lifestyle, we often overlook the potential benefits of raw foods. While cooking can enhance flavours and textures, it can also strip away vital nutrients. Incorporating more raw foods into ones diet can boost an individual's overall well-being. In this article, we will explore foods that are particularly nutritious when consumed raw with our health expert Dr. Reddy Jyothsna, HOD & Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Sakra World Hospital.

3 things you need to know

Incorporating more raw foods into our diets unlocks a wealth of nutritional power that can boost overall well-being.

Leafy greens, berries, cruciferous vegetables, nuts and seeds, citrus fruits, and sprouts are particularly nutritious when consumed raw.

By embracing the power of raw foods, we can optimise our nutrient intake, and support vital bodily functions.

1. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens such as spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are abundant in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Consuming them raw ensures that their delicate nutrients remain intact. Raw greens are rich in folate, vitamin C, and Vitamin K, which are essential for a healthy immune system, strong bones, and improved cognitive function.

(Raw greens are rich in folate, vitamin C, and Vitamin K | Image: Twitter)

2. Cruciferous Vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli, cauliflower, and brussels sprouts are part of the cruciferous family and offer numerous health benefits when consumed raw. These veggies contain high levels of cancer-fighting compounds, such as sulforaphane, which can be diminished through cooking, according to experts. Raw cruciferous vegetables also provide a significant amount of fibre and vitamin C, supporting digestive health and boosting the immune system.

(Raw cruciferous vegetables provide a significant amount of fibre and vitamin C | Image: Twitter)

3. Sprouts

Sprouts, including alfalfa, broccoli, and mung bean sprouts, are extremely nutritious. They are low in calories but rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. Eating sprouts raw provides a concentrated dose of nutrients that can support cellular health, boost metabolism, and promote detoxification, according to experts.

(It provides concentrated dose of nutrients | Image: Unsplash)

4. Nuts and Seeds

Raw nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds, are excellent sources of healthy fats, protein, and essential minerals. These nutrient-dense powerhouse contribute to improved heart health, reduced cholesterol levels, and increased satiety. According to experts, eating them raw ensures that the healthy fats and enzymes remain intact, enhancing their nutritional benefits.

(Eating them raw ensures that the healthy fats and enzymes remain intact | Image: Twitter)

5. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, and grapefruit are famouly known for their high vitamin C content. It strengthens the immune system and promotes collagen production. Consuming them raw maximises their vitamin content and preserves their natural enzymes, which aid digstion and promote healthy skin, say experts.

(Citrus Fruits aid digestion and promote healthy skin | Image: Pixabey)

6. Berries

Berries, including blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries, are packed with antioxidants, fibre and phytochemicals. These compounds contribute to lower inflammation, improved heart health, and enhanced brain function. Eating them raw preserves their nutritional content and vibrant flavours.

7. Garlic and Onion

Raw garlic is renowned for its immune-boosting properties and contains a compound called allicin. It offers numerous health benefits. Incorporating raw garlic in your diet can help fight infections, reduce inflammation, and support heart health. Raw onions are rich in flavonoids and sulfur compounds, which have been linked to reduced inflammation and improved heart health. Adding raw onions to salads or sandwiches can provide a flavourful crunch while delivering these valuable health benefits.

(Onion and garlic are known for bossting immunity | Image: Twitter)

8. Tomatoes and Beetroot

Tomatoes are packed with lycopene, a potent antioxidant known for its cancer-fighting properties. Eating raw tomatoes ensures that the lycopene content remains intact, offering numerous health benefits -- including improved heart health. Beetroot is a nutrient powerhouse, containing vitamins, minerals, and beneficial plant compounds. Consuming it raw helps retain its high levels of antioxidants, fibre, and nitrates, which can improve athletic performance and boost cardiovascular health.

(Tomatoes and Beetroot offering numerous health benefits | Image: Twitter)

9. Carrots and Cucumbers

Carrots are known for their high beta-carotene content, which is converted into vitamin A in the body. Consuming carrots raw maintains its crisp texture and preserves its nutritional value, including antioxidants, fibre, and other essential nutrients. Meanwhile, cucumbers are hydrating and low in calories, making them an excellent addition to any raw food diet. They are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, promoting hydration, digestion, and skin health.

(Carrots and cucumbers are high on anti-oxidants | Image: Shutterstock)

Remember to wash raw produce thoroughly and source them from reputable sources to ensure food safety.