Paneer Thecha Recipe: Malaika Arora Shows How To Cook Up A Protein Rich, Low Fat Snack

Are you a vegetarian and want to add a fresh and tasty twist to your daily intake of protein? Paneer or cottage cheese is a valuable protein source for vegetarians. 100 grams of paneer offers approximately 18-20 grams of protein. Paneer is also easy on the stomach, and even though it is not a replacement for non-vegetarian sources of protein like chicken and salmon, it should be a part of your balanced diet.

Malaika Arora is a fitness icon and at 51, continues to be an inspiration for women past their 40s. However, her slim and shredded physique is not just all workouts, but also equally involves the intake of a healthy and balanced meal. Malaika, in a recent video, shows how to make Maharashtra's thecha with paneer.

Malaika's thecha paneer: Low on fat and rich in taste and protein

For thecha:

Garlic

Green chillies

Peanuts

Salt

Corainder leaves (with stems)

Lemon juice

How to make thecha?

Dry roast garlic, green chillies and peanuts. Add salt to taste.

Malaika recommends the use of a pestle and mortar to make a paste of the roasted ingredients.

Add the dry roasted ingredients in the pestle and mortar, put some coriander leaves and stems and a tablespoon of lemon to elevate the tanginess of the thecha mixture.

The next step: Make the thecha paneer