Paneer Tikka: Easy Recipe To Cook This Perfect Lip-smacking Dish At Home

Paneer is one of the most popular food items of the Indian. Reportedly, Paneer is also recognised as 'chenna', in some parts of North-eastern India. Since paneer is prepared from milk, it is rich in protein and calcium. This indulgent and milky flavour of paneer marks it as an ideal addition to Indian curries. Paneer tikka is a special food item mainly in North India. If you want to cook the scrumptious delicacy at home, follow the steps below.

How to make that perfect Paneer Tikka Masala at home

Ingredients

150 grams of yogurt or thick yogurt

1 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

2 tbsp mustard oil

2 tsp coriander powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp Kashmiri red chili powder

3/4 tsp garam masala

1/4 tsp red chili powder

1 tsp kasuri methi

1/2 tsp salt or as per taste

1 lemon

2 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tbsp chopped mint

300 grams’ paneer, cut into big cubes

1 large onion, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 large bell pepper, cut into 1-inch cubes

Method

Beat the yogurt in a large bowl until smooth. Use regular yogurt. However, make sure to strain it for several hours until you have a thick yogurt.

Mix all the ingredients to add flavour to the yogurt — ginger garlic paste, mustard oil, coriander powder, chaat masala, Kashmiri red chili powder, garam masala, red chili powder, kasuri methi, and salt.

Stir the paste well and add the juice of 1 lemon along with chopped cilantro and mint. Mix well.

Mix in the paneer cubes, onion and bell peppers.

Mix all the paneer pieces and veggies and well coat it with the paste. Lid the bowl and refrigerate for an hour or up to 4 hours.

After 1-2 hours, take the paneer and veggies out of the refrigerator. Take a skewer and arrange paneer, onion, and peppers on a skewer, one by one.

Pre-heat oven to 450 F for a good 15-20 minutes.

Place all the arranged skewers on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle the tikka with an oil spray. Do this so that the veggies do not dry.

Bake the paneer skewers at 450 F degrees for 10 minutes and then turn on the broil. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until paneer pieces appear to be well-cooked.

Remove from oven and squeeze some lemon juice, scatter chaat masala and serve with fresh cilantro mint chutney.

