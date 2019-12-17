Paris: From Macrons To Croissants; Mouth-watering French Cuisine Dishes You Must Try

The French are known for their fashion, food and travel. The country is rich with cultural experiences and heritage with many recipes being passed on to multiple generations. With slight variations, the dishes have paved their way into the modern world. But making Indian foodies fall in love with French food was not easy. As Prem K Pogakula of The Imperial said that India is not a bread eating country, (at least leavened bread), and the same goes for cheese and wine. So, it took a while for French to become popular. In 2010, French cuisine was added by the UNESCO to its lists of the world's intangible cultural heritage. Here is a list of must-try delicacies from France if you are on a vacation to Paris. Take a look.

Baguettes

As per reports, this long loaf of bread has been made in France for centuries, yet the word itself is said to have only been used since 1920. Years later this dish is still going strong, and plenty of locals piling into their neighbourhood boulangerie to collect a warm loaf. Each year there is the Best Baguette in Paris contest, and the list of the top 10 baguettes becomes a cooking pilgrimage route for foodies throughout the city.

Croissant

A croissant is a buttery, flaky, viennoiserie pastry of Austrian origin, it is named for its historical crescent shape. Croissants have been a staple of Austrian and French bakeries and patisseries.

Macron

A macaron or French macaroon is a sweet meringue-based confection made with egg white, icing sugar, granulated sugar, almond meal, and food colouring. The macaron is traditionally held to have been introduced in France by the Italian chef of queen Catherine De Medici during the Renaissance. They offer an incredible flavour such as classics like salted caramel to modern combinations like rosewater and raspberry.

Oysters

French oysters are renowned for their quality, and there are many different varieties from different parts of the French coastline. Arcachon oysters and Normandy oysters are recommended by visitors. While Oysters are not the cheapest sampling of the trip but they were well worth the splurge and one of the top must-try foods in Paris.

